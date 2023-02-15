Group wants Trump-aligned lawyer investigated over Capitol riot testimony

Law firms Michael Best & Friedrich LLP Follow















(Reuters) - A legal advocacy group said Wednesday that it has asked attorney regulators in Georgia to probe allegations by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that her former lawyer sought to influence her testimony before the U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The informal ethics complaint accuses Stefan Passantino, a member of the Georgia bar and a former White House ethics lawyer under U.S. President Donald Trump, of attempting to stonewall the House committee by advising Hutchinson "to evade questioning and answer dishonestly."

The complaint is the latest by The 65 Project, a nonprofit group that has filed scores of complaints against attorneys accused of aiding Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The organization is run by Michael Teter, a political strategist who also leads a group opposing Republican-led House investigations.

It was addressed to the general counsel for the Georgia State Bar, which conducts initial investigations of lawyer ethics violations in the state.

The Georgia bar is not required to take any action on the complaint. A bar spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ross Garber, a lawyer for Passantino, said the 65 Project members had no direct knowledge about Passantino's representation of Hutchinson and called the group's letter "frivolous and ill-informed."

"It is a transparent effort to smear a lawyer who has had a 30-year distinguished career," Garber said in a statement.

The complaint suggests Passantino violated four ethics rules, including regulations that bar attorneys from being influenced by external interests and that mandate clients be informed about outside funding sources.

Hutchinson is a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who became a star witness for the congressional Jan. 6. committee after dropping Passantino as her lawyer.

She told U.S. House investigators in a September 2022 interview that Passantino “was invested in others’ interests more than mine” and that he urged her to “protect” Trump, according to transcribed testimony released by the panel.

Hutchinson told the panel that Passantino never directed her to lie, but encouraged her not to remember certain events and advised her during a break in one deposition not to correct testimony that she feared was false, according to the transcript.

Passantino split from law firm Michael Best & Friedrich after Hutchinson’s allegations against him became public.

He represented Hutchinson as part of his work at the firm Elections LLC, which has received regular payments from Trump-aligned political groups, according to federal disclosures.

Hutchinson told the House panel that attorneys in Trump's orbit connected her with Passantino after she struggled to secure an attorney on her own. She said Passantino refused to tell her who was funding the representation.

Garber said Hutchinson was aware that her legal bills were being paid by a "third-party."











