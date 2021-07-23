Growing Dinsmore adds M&A, litigation teams in midwest and Denver

Summary Ohio-based firm added 10 partners in the past week

Leaders in Colorado, Detroit on the hunt for more lawyers

(Reuters) - After kicking off the year with a merger that netted the firm 50 new lawyers, Ohio-founded Dinsmore & Shohl is continuing to expand, adding 10 new partners across its Chicago, Denver and Detroit offices this week.

The newest hires include four M&A partners in Detroit and one in Chicago from midsize business law firm Howard & Howard. Joseph DeVito, who chaired Howard & Howard’s corporate, finance and real estate group, will now lead Dinsmore's midwest M&A team and is aiming to grow the Detroit office to 50-75 attorneys, the firm said. That office now lists 22 lawyers on Dinsmore's website.

In Denver, the firm is adding five construction litigation partners and one associate from Hall & Evans. Dinsmore said its founding Denver partner Erich Kennedy is looking to add public finance and corporate lawyers in Colorado as well, hoping to double the office's headcount from its current dozen lawyers.

The latest hires come after Dinsmore merged with Indiana-based Wooden McLaughlin in January, adding about 50 attorneys.

Joshua Lorentz, chair of Dinsmore's finance committee and a member of its board of directors, said the firm is continuing to gain momentum in the wake of Wooden deal, and looking especially to expand its corporate, M&A and securities practices.

“We knew that not only did our clients want us closer to them, geographically, but Indiana has such a talented and deep bar of attorneys that if we were able to put something together and have a presence in Indiana, we could attract more talent,” said Lorentz, citing recent public finance and intellectual property hires as examples.

He said the firm, now with more than 700 lawyers, is also eyeing U.S. growth “west of the Mississippi” and in Florida but has no immediate plans to add new offices.

