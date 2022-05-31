Gun-brandishing lawyer-couple asks Supreme Court to nix sanctions

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia, walk past the media outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

McCloskeys brandished weapons on front lawn during racial justice protest in St. Louis

U.S. Supreme Court to review case on June 2

(Reuters) - Two St. Louis lawyers who were prosecuted for brandishing firearms at racial justice protesters in 2020 are now contesting attorney licensing sanctions imposed on them in a case that the U.S. Supreme Court will consider this week.

Personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are married, asked the high court in a petition this month to review the attorney discipline challenge, and the justices are scheduled to take up the dispute at their private conference on Thursday.

The court considers cases behind closed doors before announcing whether to grant or decline a matter for argument.

The Missouri Supreme Court in February suspended the law licenses of the McCloskeys but put the penalty on hold pending their successful completion of a year-long probation. The McCloskeys' assault-related crimes, for which they pleaded guilty and later were pardoned, came amid national protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The McCloskeys are contesting the Missouri court's finding that the misdemeanor offenses involved "moral turpitude."

Brandishing "firearms — conduct protected by the Second and Fourteenth Amendments — cannot and should not constitute conduct involving 'moral turpitude,' particularly when that same conduct receives praise from the president of the United States and a pardon from the state's governor," the McCloskeys' lawyer, Michael Downey, wrote in the petition, docketed at the court on May 13.

Downey and the McCloskeys did not immediately return requests for comment. Alan Pratzel, chief disciplinary counsel for Missouri, declined to comment.

Missouri waived a response in the U.S. Supreme Court to the McCloskeys' petition.

Videos of the June 28, 2020, incident central to the case against the McCloskeys showed them holding firearms and shouting at protesters to stay off their property.

Mark McCloskey in June pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and his wife pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree harassment.

In August, Missouri Governor Mike Parson pardoned the McCloskeys.

Pratzel told the Missouri Supreme Court in a September filing that Mark McCloskey "admitted the purposeful criminal conduct of placing others in apprehension of physical harm by waving his automatic rifle in their direction."

Mark McCloskey "waived any defenses he may have felt applicable to his circumstances," Pratzel wrote.

He added: "In other words, by pleading guilty, he admitted that he was not lawfully defending himself, other people, or his property."

The case is Mark and Patricia McCloskey v. Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1440.

For the McCloskeys: Michael Downey of Downey Law Group

For disciplinary counsel: Edward Robertson Jr of Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader

