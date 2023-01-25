Harvard Law partners with plantation tied to ‘painful’ slavery past

Summary

(Reuters) - Isaac Royall Jr made a donation to Harvard College in 1781 that would help establish its now famous law school.

It was money generated from the toil of slaves. Royall was the largest slaveholder in Massachusetts, and upwards of 60 men, women and children were forced to work on his plantation there.

On Wednesday, the law school said it is launching a new initiative to examine the role slavery played in its founding and help preserve the Royall family’s home and plantation, as a way to educate the public and Harvard students.

Harvard will collaborate with the Royall House and Slave Quarters — a museum in Medford, Massachusetts that is among the last freestanding quarters where enslaved people lived in the north — to conduct research and collaborate on educational programming. It will also donate $500,000 to the museum for its operations and preservation of its historic buildings.

“Our community has for a number of years grappled with the painful history associated with the Law School’s founding,” law dean John Manning said in a statement.

The new collaboration will enable the school to share its complicated history with slavery and commemorate the contributions Royall’s slaves made to the school’s establishment, Manning said.

Royall House executive director Kyera Singleton said part of the museum’s mission is helping people understand how the legacy of slavery impacts communities of color today.

A group of Harvard law students in 2015 pushed to abandon the school’s official seal, which featured three sheaths of wheat — imagery taken from the Royall family’s coat of arms. A new book about Harvard Law’s history had brought attention to Royall’s early involvement.

The law school formed a committee to examine the issue. It ditched the seal the following year, adopting a new one that does not reference Royall in 2021.

Not everyone at the law school agreed with that decision, however. Professor Annette Gordon-Reed, who served on the committee, argued that the school should maintain the seal and tie it to a “historically sound interpretive narrative” about the true origins of the law school. In 2017, the school unveiled a memorial to the slaves whose work helped fund its early years.

Harvard Law is also in the process of creating a campus installation that will pay tribute to the people enslaved by Royall. They include Belinda Sutton, who petitioned a Massachusetts court to claim her rightful pension from the Royall estate after her emancipation.

