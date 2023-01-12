Harvard Law's Laurence Tribe joins New York law firm Kaplan Hecker

Summary

(Reuters) - Longtime Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe has joined litigation firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink as of counsel, the New York-based firm said Thursday.

Tribe, 81, is among the country's best-known constitutional law experts. He took emeritus status at Harvard in 2020 after 52 years on the faculty at the law school, where his students included former U.S. President Barack Obama and current U.S. Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Elena Kagan.

Founding Kaplan Hecker partner Roberta Kaplan credited Tribe with helping “pave the groundwork” for recent legal wins for LGBTQ equality.

Kaplan represented plaintiff Edith Windsor in the landmark 2013 case that overturned the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman.

“No lawyer is more respected by the bar or by sophisticated clients in the commercial and public interest space,” she said about Tribe in a statement.

Tribe said in an interview Thursday that he chose to join Kaplan Hecker over other firms because of the quality of its legal work, its mix of corporate and public-interest cases and its willingness to take on high-profile matters.

"This firm met all of my criteria," Tribe said. "Its profile of cases is the most interesting to me."

Tribe has argued 35 cases before Supreme Court and has represented clients in a wide range of complex commercial and civil rights matters. At Kaplan Hecker, he will continue to represent Coca Cola in a case challenging the retroactive application of IRS tax collection methods.

Kaplan Hecker has waged high-profile lawsuits against former U.S. President Donald Trump, including an ongoing defamation case, and secured a $26 million verdict against the leaders of a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly.

Tribe said he is eager to get involved in cases involving Trump and others he believes pose a threat to democracy and the rule of law.

