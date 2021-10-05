Haynes and Boone adds three Cadwalader lawyers in North Carolina

REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Haynes and Boone has tapped three Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft attorneys for its office in Charlotte, North Carolina, deepening its bench in a city deemed “a key hub" for the firm's worldwide finance practice.

Holly Loftis has joined the practice as a partner, along with associates Eric Worthington and Mark Nesdill, from Cadwalader's Charlotte, North Carolina office, one of the Wall Street-focused firm's three U.S. locations.

While at Cadwalader, Loftis worked as counsel for more than five years before becoming special counsel. For over a decade, she has worked in fund finance and represented banks and financial institutions.

"Haynes (and) Boone is a true pioneer in this space, as it was the first law firm to structure and engineer the (fund finance) product in the late 1980s. Given the firm’s 30-plus years of experience, paired with the massive team of dedicated lawyers, clients have an advantage when using Haynes Boone," said Loftis in a statement.

A spokesperson from Cadwalader wished the three departing attorneys well.

Haynes and Boone, a 600-attorney Big Law firm, opened its Charlotte office in March 2019 with finance lawyer and former King & Spalding partner Justin Riess at the helm.

The firm moved its Charlotte office in February to create more space for its impending expansion. The location now has seven attorneys, according to the firm's website.

"Charlotte is a key hub in our worldwide Finance Practice, which has been one of the cornerstones of Haynes and Boone since its founding," Taylor Wilson, the firm’s managing partner, said at the time of the move. "Our new office will allow us to continue the momentum we have established in Charlotte."

