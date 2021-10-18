Haynes and Boone snags Texas prosecutor for white collar team

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Summary Law firms Nick Bunch spent more than 10 years as a prosecutor in Dallas

(Reuters) - Dallas-based federal prosecutor Nick Bunch has joined Haynes and Boone as white collar and government investigations partner, the firm announced Monday.

Bunch spent over a decade as an AUSA in the Northern District of Texas and tried over two dozen cases, dealing with issues like healthcare and bank fraud, cybercrime and public corruption. He served as the deputy section chief of the office's Fraud and Public Corruption Unit.

Bunch said in a statement that he has known various lawyers at 600-attorney Haynes and Boone, so when he decided to leave public service, the firm was a clear standout.

Kit Addleman, the Texas-founded firm’s government investigations and securities litigation practice group chair, in a statement touted Bunch's "front-line" experience as a prosecutor.

“He has an insider’s view on how the government analyzes and approaches fraud investigations and on what it takes to resolve claims,” Addleman said.

Before his stint as a federal prosecutor, Bunch spent four years in private practice as an associate at both Fish & Richardson and Weil Gotshal & Manges.

The start of the Biden administration earlier this year prompted some large law firms to grow their white-collar and government investigations groups, anticipating an uptick in enforcement actions from the DOJ and various government agencies.

Last week, for instance, Womble Bond Dickinson tapped Joe Whitley, who was the first general counsel at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to lead its white collar and investigations team.

