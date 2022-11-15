HBR Consulting splits off legal advisory business with private equity firm investment

Summary

HBR separates consulting from IT and managed services businesses















(Reuters) - HBR Consulting, which works with law firms and corporate legal departments, is splitting up its core businesses into two entities as private equity firm Renovus Capital acquires part of the company, the legal sector consultancy said on Tuesday.

Renovus is investing an undisclosed amount into HBR's advisory business, which will split and operate independently from the company's information technology and managed service businesses. The deal took effect Nov. 10.

Matt Sunderman, the president of HBR's advisory business, will become chief executive officer of the consulting company.

Sunderman said in an interview that the company decided to separate the advisory and IT managed services businesses into two organizations as each grew and were solving different questions for clients with different employee bases.

The company said in a statement that the advisory business found a "strong market need" for a dedicated consulting shop for law firms and law departments over the past two years.

Sunderman said the company has a "niche and specialty focus" on serving legal industry clients, while for "some of the other entrants in the market, this is one of the many things they do." He did not specify the competitors.

Other players, including the Big Four accounting firms, have increasingly pushed into the legal services arena globally and in the United States, including in consulting and managed services.

Sunderman said the consulting side will "formally" separate from the other businesses and will keep the HBR Consulting brand, at least for now. It will join the Renovus legal platform, and later explore if it should "create an integrated brand" with Renovus' other investments, he said.

Renovus, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm that says it focuses in the knowledge and talent industries, recently invested in legal services through a merger in July between Wilson Allen and LAC Group, two companies that also work with law firms.

Meanwhile, with the break-up, HBR co-founders Christopher Petrini-Poli and Nicholas Quil will become executive chairman and chief executive, respectively, of the IT and managed services businesses and of Keno Kozie, a legal IT firm that HBR acquired in 2021. Those businesses will rebrand over the next several months, according to Sunderman.

Petrini-Poli and Quil will be advisers to the HBR Consulting board and have a "material stake" in the new organization, the company said.

Jesse Serventi, founding partner of Renovus, said in an interview there is "fragmentation" in the legal consulting industry, and the private equity firm sees an opportunity to build HBR through additional acquisitions and organic growth.

Serventi declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal.

The advisory business offers services across four areas to law firms and companies, Sunderman said, including strategy and operations, business and digital transformation, technology assessments and deployment, and vendor governance.











