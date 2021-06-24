Heading off power outages in California – a regulatory challenge

Power lines in Carlsbad, California, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 24, 2021 - Power outages last summer in California — and more recently this winter in Texas — have raised serious concerns about whether the lights will stay on as climate change increases the severity and frequency of extreme weather, a concern that will only become greater as additional generation is retired in the next few years.

On Aug. 14 and 15, 2020, the California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) was forced to institute rotating electricity outages in California during a West-wide extreme heat wave. Although no outages were instituted, Aug. 17 through 19 were projected to have even higher supply shortfalls, and only drastic consumer conservation and statewide mitigation efforts succeeded in avoiding a further round of outages.

Another high temperature event occurred Sept. 6 and 7, over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, which again required significant consumer conservation.

In its 2021 Summer Reliability Assessment, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) found California to be at "high risk" for outages, while Texas, New England, MISO and parts of the West are at an "elevated risk" of outages. Extreme heat events this summer could lead to widespread blackouts in California, Texas and elsewhere in the West.

For CAISO, early evening can be the most challenging period, when California's abundant solar generation rapidly declines as the sun sets, requiring a significant amount of other generation to rapidly ramp up to serve load. The outages on Aug. 14 and 15 occurred during this early evening period.

Since the August 2020 outages, California energy regulatory agencies, and the CAISO, have been hard at work both investigating the cause of the 2020 outages and preparing for Summer 2021. At the request of the California Governor, the CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the California Energy Commission (CEC) prepared a Preliminary Root Cause Analysis report, published Oct. 6, 2020, and then a Final Root Cause Analysis report, published Jan. 13, 2021.

Both reports concluded there were three major causes of the August 2020 outages, none of which were particularly surprising:

(1) Extreme heat, exacerbated by climate change, had caused electricity demand to exceed existing reliability and planning targets;

(2) As California has increased its reliance on clean energy, the State had failed to procure sufficient generation resources for the early evening hours, when the grid can no longer rely on solar generation; and

(3) Some practices in CAISO's day ahead energy markets had exacerbated supply issues under extremely stressed conditions.

Much of the CPUC's efforts to prevent a recurrence of the 2020 outages has focused on procuring additional capacity. On Nov. 19, 2020, the CPUC issued an "Order Instituting Rulemaking to Establish Policies, Processes, and Rules to Ensure Reliable Electric Service in California in the Event of an Extreme Weather Event in 2021," (Docket R.20-11-003).

In February 2021, the CPUC issued Decision (D.) 21-02-028, directing investor-owned utilities Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern California Edison Company, and San Diego Gas & Electric Company to contract for electric capacity that would be available to serve peak and net peak demand in the summer of 2021.

By mid-February 2021, the investor-owned utilities submitted advice letters seeking approval of contracts procuring additional capacity as directed in D.21-02-028. In March 2021, the CPUC issued a second decision, D.21-03-056, directing the investor-owned utilities to take additional actions to prepare for potential extreme weather in the Summer of 2021 and 2022. Actions included not only additional procurement, but also efforts to reduce load through various revisions to demand response programs, including an emergency load reduction program.

These efforts will certainly help reduce the risk of outages this summer. But those actions may not be sufficient. On May 12, 2021, the CAISO issued a 2021 Summer Loads and Resources Assessment. In that Assessment, the CAISO stated that it "anticipates supply conditions in 2021 to be better than 2020 but continues to see potential challenges in meeting demand during extreme heat waves."

The CAISO Assessment calculates that by Sept. 1, 2021, 3,961 megawatts (MW) of new capacity will have been added. However, 1,995 MW of that new capacity will be solar, which cannot help during early evening hours, where CAISO's need for additional capacity is the greatest. California's continued drought will also further reduce the amount of available hydroelectric generation.

California also has other generation capacity challenges. In 2010, the California State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) adopted regulations requiring the elimination of once-through cooling (OTC), where fossil fuel generation facilities use coastal and estuarine water for cooling. Although over 11,000 MWs of generation have already complied with those regulations, 3,758 MW of generation were scheduled to retire in 2020 in order to comply with the OTC regulations. SWRCB has extended the retirement deadlines for a number of generation facilities for up to three years, however, because of reliability concerns.

In addition to the retirement of generation due to OTC regulations, Diablo Canyon, the state's one remaining nuclear power generation station, is scheduled to retire in 2024 (Unit 1) and 2025 (Unit 2), representing the loss of an additional 2,256 MW of generation capacity.

Responding to capacity needs after 2022, on May 21, 2021 the CPUC issued a proposed decision in its Integrated Resource Plan proceeding (R.20-05-003) that would require the procurement of over 11,500 MWs of net qualifying capacity to be procured by all electric load-serving entities subject to the CPUC's jurisdiction. The procurement consists of 3,000 MW by 2023, an additional 4,500 MW by 2024, an additional 2,000 MW by 2025, and an additional 2,000 MW by 2026. The proposed decision may not be voted on at a CPUC voting meeting until at least 30 days after issuance.

California has a number of very serious hurdles to overcome in the near and mid-term in order to maintain electric reliability. Climate change is exacerbating extreme heat events, driving up electric load. At the same time, California is continuing to transition to a more clean generation resource mix. That shift is critical to address the threat of climate change, but it also creates additional challenges by relying on a resource mix that is very different from traditional fossil fuel fired generation.

For example, renewables, such as wind and solar, which only operate during certain periods, and energy storage, which requires generation to provide charging energy, and is limited in discharge duration, create reliability challenges that are very different than regulators and grid operators experienced under a more traditional system.

California procurement has previously focused on energy storage capable of discharging for four hours. The CPUC's recent proposed decision does require at least 1,000 MW of longer duration energy storage to assist with replacement of Diablo Canyon and once-through-cooling resources. However, California may need significantly more (including longer duration) storage to ultimately meet its goal of 100% carbon-free generation by 2045. It remains to be seen whether regulators will act to specifically require such additional storage, or whether utilities will be forced to seek out additional storage simply to comply with current regulatory and operational requirements.

California energy regulators are also attempting to address these operational challenges by revising their reliability requirements, including in the CPUC's resource adequacy proceeding (R.19-11-009) and in several stakeholder proceedings at the CAISO (e.g., Market Enhancements for Summer 2021 Readiness, Energy Storage Enhancements and Resource Adequacy Enhancements stakeholder initiatives), but only time will tell whether California regulators and electric load-serving entities can adapt quickly enough to avoid outages this summer, and beyond.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters.