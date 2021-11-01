Herbert Smith Freehills nabs Hogan Lovells duo in N.Y.

Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City, U.S., August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Herbert Smith Freehills is expanding its New York presence with two partners from Hogan Lovells, including a global practice leader, the firm said Monday.

The U.K.-founded firm added Hogan Lovells' financial services litigation practice global chair Marc Gottridge and its New York administrative partner Lisa Fried, bringing its attorney headcount to nearly 70 in the city, according to Scott Balber, HSF's New York managing partner.

Balber, who also serves as U.S. head of the firm's investigations and financial services litigation, said the New York office, which is Herbert Smith Freehills' only U.S. location, has quadrupled in size since it opened in 2012.

The firm is also looking into "potential opportunities" for further U.S. expansion outside New York, he said. "If we were to enter other U.S. markets, I do believe that the focus would be disputes," Balber said.

Gottridge and Fried both represent financial institutions on litigation matters, including Lloyds Bank Plc and Lloyds Securities Inc in a class action relating to the LIBOR reference rate, according to Hogan Lovells' website.

Gottridge comes to Herbert Smith Freehills after more than two decades at Hogan Lovells, which was created in a 2010 merger between U.S.-based Hogan & Hartson and Britain's Lovells. Fried also spent more than a decade and a half at the firm, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hogan Lovells did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their departures.

Herbert Smith Freehills isn't the only U.K.-born firm actively expanding in New York. Last month, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer poached Damien Zoubek, a veteran dealmaker at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, to serve as its co-head of corporate and M&A alongside former Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partner Ethan Klingsberg.

