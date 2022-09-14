Hogan Lovells adds partners from DLA Piper, Linklaters in London

Signage is seen outside of the Hogan Lovells law company in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Widdup advises digital assets companies on sustainability

John Livesey has a bilingual private equity practice.

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells on Wednesday said it has hired a fintech specialist from DLA Piper and a private equity lawyer from Linklaters as partners in its London office.

Banking and capital markets lawyer Bryony Widdup will join the firm’s corporate and finance group this fall after more than four years as a DLA Piper partner. Widdup has also worked at Deutsche Bank, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She focuses on blockchain-based lending platforms and other digital assets and advises clients on reaching net-zero carbon emissions, Hogan Lovells said.

Six months ago, the global firm hired technology lawyer Luke Grubb as a consultant for its London blockchain practice. Grubb is a former partner at Clifford Chance and Latham & Watkins and was working at his own consulting firm before joining Hogan Lovells, his LinkedIn profile said.

David Trott, DLA Piper’s global head of finance, projects and restructuring, said in a statement that the firm wishes Widdup well.

Joining Widdup at Hogan Lovells in London is private equity partner John Livesey, who is moving from Linklaters' Madrid office. He was a managing associate at the London-headquartered firm where he worked for 14 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Being bilingual, Livesey also advises clients on Spanish- and Latin American-related transactions, Hogan Lovells said.

A Linklaters spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Livesey’s departure.

The London office of 2,600-lawyer Hogan Lovells has also seen some high-profile departures this year. These include renewable energy practice head Alex Harrison to Akin Gump in July, antitrust partner Mark Jones to Jones Day in March, and M&A partner Maegan Morrison to Shearman & Sterling in February.

