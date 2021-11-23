Hogan Lovells hires Pinsent Masons M&A lawyer in Johannesburg

Signage is seen outside of the Hogan Lovells law company in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells said on Tuesday it has hired partner Chris Green from Pinsent Masons to expand its corporate and finance practice in Johannesburg.

At Pinsent Masons, Green led the firm's South African transactional services practice. He focused on cross-border deals and advised local, pan-African and international clients on growth plans in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to Hogan Lovells.

The firm said Green's clients have included Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, brewer AB InBev and chemicals maker BASF.

Hogan Lovells gained a foothold in Africa when it said in November 2013 it would combine with South African firm Routledge Modise. Hogan Lovells in August 2019 peeled off from its South Africa group, which it said had remained financially and operationally separate post-merger, and opened up a new fully integrated outpost.

Johannesburg managing partner, Wessel Badenhorst, in a Tuesday statement said Hogan Lovells continues to build its corporate, financial services and tech capabilities in South Africa with the addition of Green.

"We present the ideal platform for Chris to grow both domestic and worldwide relationships, significantly enhancing and complementing our expertise as well as our brand and presence in South Africa more generally.”

A Pinsent Masons spokesperson thanked Green for his contribution to the firm and wished him well.