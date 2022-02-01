Hogan Lovells loses Dubai partner to UK-law firm Stephenson Harwood

Summary

Summary Law firms Rustum Shah was a partner at Hogan Lovells for 15 years

(Reuters) - London-headquartered Stephenson Harwood said Tuesday it has hired partner Rustum Shah in Dubai from Hogan Lovells to lead its Islamic finance practice.

Shah has more than 20 years of experience advising banks, corporations and governments on financial transactions, the firm said, including 15 years at Hogan Lovells.

Sharon White, Stephenson Harwood's Dubai office managing partner, said in a statement that Shah’s arrival shows the firm’s commitment to the Middle East and its Islamic finance practice.

Islamic finance refers to banking activities in compliance with sharia or Islamic law. Since interest is prohibited in Islam, financial institutions and individuals enter into agreements where profit and loss are shared.

A Hogan Lovells representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Shah’s departure.

Stephenson Harwood said that Shah will be joined by new Dubai managing partner Rania Tadros in April. Tadros is currently managing partner at international law firm Ince's Dubai office.

Stephenson Harwood has also hired two partners in London, the firm said on Tuesday. Technology partner Simon Bollans joins from London-headquartered Osborne Clarke and international trade partner Philip Prowse arrives from HFW, another London-based firm.

