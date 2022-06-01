Hogan Lovells lures Foley Hoag M&A co-leader in Boston
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Law firms
- Alex Aber joins Hogan Lovells' corporate and finance group
- He is the global firm's fifth U.S. M&A partner hire this year
(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells said Wednesday it has hired former Foley Hoag mergers and acquisitions practice co-chair Alex Aber, as law firms continue to expand their corporate groups.
Aber, who advises life sciences and technology companies, joins 2,600-lawyer global firm Hogan Lovells as a partner in Boston.
He spent nearly 20 years at Boston-founded Foley Hoag, a much smaller firm with about 300 lawyers, according to his LinkedIn bio.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Foley Hoag co-managing partner Jeffrey Collins in a statement said the firm wishes Aber well, and that "its practices are growing."
"Foley Hoag remains focused on serving our venture capital and private equity-backed life sciences, technology, and clean energy clients," he said.
Hogan Lovells said Aber is the fifth U.S M&A partner to join the firm in 2022. Among the four New York-based partners already hired was Adrienne Ellman, who also served as an M&A co-chair at Foley Hoag.
Aber represents buyers and sellers in M&A and minority investments, the firm said, as well as founders and investors on other corporate matters.
Hogan Lovells, among the highest-grossing law firms in the U.S., entered Boston about five years ago when it combined with a local litigation firm, Collora.
Read more:
Hogan Lovells grew profits by nearly 26% in 'record' 2021
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.