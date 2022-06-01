Hogan Lovells lures Foley Hoag M&A co-leader in Boston

Signage is seen outside of the Hogan Lovells law company in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Alex Aber joins Hogan Lovells' corporate and finance group
  • He is the global firm's fifth U.S. M&A partner hire this year

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells said Wednesday it has hired former Foley Hoag mergers and acquisitions practice co-chair Alex Aber, as law firms continue to expand their corporate groups.

Aber, who advises life sciences and technology companies, joins 2,600-lawyer global firm Hogan Lovells as a partner in Boston.

He spent nearly 20 years at Boston-founded Foley Hoag, a much smaller firm with about 300 lawyers, according to his LinkedIn bio.

Foley Hoag co-managing partner Jeffrey Collins in a statement said the firm wishes Aber well, and that "its practices are growing."

"Foley Hoag remains focused on serving our venture capital and private equity-backed life sciences, technology, and clean energy clients," he said.

Hogan Lovells said Aber is the fifth U.S M&A partner to join the firm in 2022. Among the four New York-based partners already hired was Adrienne Ellman, who also served as an M&A co-chair at Foley Hoag.

Aber represents buyers and sellers in M&A and minority investments, the firm said, as well as founders and investors on other corporate matters.

Hogan Lovells, among the highest-grossing law firms in the U.S., entered Boston about five years ago when it combined with a local litigation firm, Collora.

