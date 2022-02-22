Hogan Lovells Middle East practice lead jumps to King & Spalding

The company logo of the law firm King & Spalding is seen in their legal offices in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Samaa Haridi is an international arbitrator based in New York

Haridi is the vice president of the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Atlanta-founded law firm King & Spalding on Tuesday said it has poached the New York-based leader of rival firm Hogan Lovells' Middle East practice.

A specialist in international arbitration, Samaa Haridi joins as a partner in King & Spalding's trial and disputes practice the firm said. She previously worked as a partner at Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Crowell & Moring.

Haridi is also vice president of the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The ICC court bills itself as "the world's leading international arbitration institution." Haridi has represented multiple, unnamed foreign companies in ICC arbitration, sometimes under Saudi law, according to an archived version of her Hogan Lovells bio.

Haridi is fluent in French and Arabic and conversant in Spanish, King & Spalding said.

"Her connections in the Middle East will not only be of great value to our international arbitration team, but also for our other practices and offices that focus on developing and executing work in the region," Andy Bayman, the head of King & Spalding’s trial and global disputes practice group, said in a statement.

Des Hogan, the global head of Hogan Lovells' litigation, arbitration and employment practice group, thanked Haridi for her work and wished her well in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.