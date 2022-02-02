Hogan Lovells partner departs to open disputes law firm in Paris

Summary

Summary Law firms Swift Litigation to specialize in complex cases in corporate, banking, other sectors

(Reuters) - Anglo-American law firm Hogan Lovells has lost a partner as well as a team of associates in Paris, who leave to start a litigation boutique in the city.

Former Paris-based banking litigation partner Julien Martinet left Hogan Lovells after four years, along with an unspecified number of associates, to launch disputes boutique firm Swift Litigation, a Hogan Lovells representative confirmed on Wednesday.

The new firm specializes in complex litigation in the corporate, banking, finance, industrial and insolvency sectors, according to the firm’s Linkedin bio.

At least two other breakaway law firms have sprung up in Paris since the start of 2022. Mermoz Avocats launched last month with a 25-lawyer team, including Hogan Lovells partner Laurent Ragot. Law firm Oyat began operations in Paris in January with three lawyers from French firm Latournerie Wolfrom.

Before joining Hogan Lovells, Martinet was a partner at U.S. law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, according to his Linkedin bio.

Hogan’s Paris managing partner Xenia Legendre wished Martinet well.

