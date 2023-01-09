Hogan Lovells picks up M&A expert from CMS Legal in Amsterdam

Summary

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells said Monday it hired attorney Tom van Duuren as a partner to its global M&A practice in Amsterdam.

Van Duuren has more than 30 years of experience in international corporate and finance law, his former online profile at CMS Legal Services said. His clients span across automotive, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors, Hogan Lovells said.

“We’re delighted to welcome Tom to the firm ... [his] hire underpins our vision of further strengthening our M&A practice in strategic markets," said James Doyle, global head of the corporate and finance practice at Hogan Lovells.

Van Duuren practiced from 2017 until recently at CMS, according to his LinkedIn bio.

Prior to joining CMS, van Duuren had a nine-year stint with Clifford Chance between 2006 and 2015, according to his LinkedIn bio. He has also worked at Nineyards Law, a Dutch law firm set up by former partners from international law firms, including Baker McKenzie and Bird & Bird, between 2016 and 2017.

Over the past four years, Hogan Lovells has advised on more than $660 billion in M&A transactions worldwide, the firm said.

As of February 2022, it was among the highest-grossing law firms in the U.S. owing largely to a boom in M&A work in 2021.

The firm represented Oracle Corp when it acquired healthcare data and analytics company Cerner Corp in 2021 for $28.3 billion, in Oracle’s biggest ever deal at the time.

A CMS spokesperson didn't immediately respond to request for comment on van Duuren's departure.

