Hogan Lovells rethinks office needs as 2021 shows strong start

The Hogan Lovells law company in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells has been taking aim at its office space, resizing its footprint in major U.S. and international markets as it aims for a repeat of its "best year ever" financially, according to firm CEO Miguel Zaldivar

Zalvidar said the global megafirm has renegotiated or sublet office space in seven cities since the pandemic hit -- Baltimore, Boston, Colorado Springs, Mexico City, Northern Virginia and Sao Paulo -- with similar plans in the works for its two largest U.S. locations, New York and Washington, D.C.

The 2,600-lawyer firm is looking to expand on its 2020 growth, when it said topline revenue rose 2.8% to $2.308 billion and profits per equity partner increased by 30% to $1.9 million.

With its focus on office expenses, coupled with increased demand for the high-end, complicated work that Zaldivar described as the firm's "sweet spot," Hogan Lovells is "projecting actually the first half of the year to exceed our record year that we had last year," he said.

"Are we going to sustain that for the second half of the year? I'm hopeful," said Zalvidar, who took over as CEO from Steve Immelt exactly one year ago. Immelt served as Hogan Lovells' CEO for six years.

Although the firm is decreasing its office footprint, Zaldivar emphasized that "everybody will have their office, everybody will have the same space that they used to enjoy before, and then we'll take a wait-and-see approach" to further space reductions.

As the U.S. legal industry looks to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, several firms have announced plans to re-open their offices with new, often more flexible in-person requirements.

Hogan Lovells will not set a firmwide return-to-office policy or mandatory attendance requirement, Zaldivar said, leaving those kinds of decisions to leaders in the firm's 47 offices.

"We have more lawyers outside of the U.S. than in the U.S., and I think that imposing culture and ideas is not the best way to go," he said.

Prior to the pandemic, Hogan Lovells had a remote working policy -- which Zaldivar referred to as its "agile work policy" -- but he said it was still "taboo" for lawyers to ask for remote accommodations.

"The taboo is gone," he said. Like other law firm leaders, Zaldivar said he does not see a return to five-day, in-office work weeks. At the same time, he thinks there will be "a more normal approach" in its U.S. offices by September. The firm is not instituting any kind of hoteling system in its offices, Zaldivar said.

Hogan Lovells isn't requiring lawyers and staff to get vaccinated before returning to the office, Zalvidar said, but it's encouraging them to do so.

