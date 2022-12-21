Hogan Lovells, Shearman & Sterling respond to reports of merger talks















(Reuters) - Transatlantic law firm Hogan Lovells and New York-founded Shearman & Sterling on Wednesday acknowledged reports that the firms are in early-stage merger discussions, without confirming or denying the talks.

In internal messages to partners and firm personnel that were viewed by Reuters, Hogan Lovells said it was aware of the reports, including one from German publication Juve. The firm wrote in a firm-wide email that it regularly explores potential merger opportunities, but "we are not in a position to name individual firms or the nature of any discussions we might be having with them."

Both Hogan Lovells and Shearman also issued press statements in response to the Juve report, which cited anonymous sources. The firms said they regularly consider strategic opportunities without mentioning specifics. Spokespeople from the firms either declined to comment further or did not respond to additional requests.

Hogan Lovells is the product of a 2010 transatlantic merger between Washington, D.C.-founded Hogan & Hartson and London-founded Lovells. The firm, which has 47 offices and close to 2,600 lawyers globally, generated about $2.6 billion in total revenue in its 2021 fiscal year, putting it among the top 10 U.S. firms by revenue.

Shearman generated about $1.01 billion gross revenue in 2021, according to figures reported by The American Lawyer, placing the 850-lawyer firm at number 50 in the magazine's revenue rankings this year.

It is not uncommon for law firms to begin talks for a merger that does not come to fruition, as issues including client conflicts and other potential mismatches can derail discussions.

A deal between Hogan Lovells and Shearman would represent one of the biggest mergers in recent years, and create a top global firm by revenue.

Additional reporting by Jenna Greene











