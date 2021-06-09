Hogan Lovells taps life sciences duo with biotech bona fides

Hogan Lovells law offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells has turned to a pair of longtime Texas dealmakers with strong biotech startup and academic ties to expand the firm’s corporate practice and join its global life sciences and health care leadership team.

The firm said Wednesday that Andrew Strong and Barry Burgdorf have joined the firm in Houston from Pillsbury Winthop Shaw Pittman, where Strong was a partner and Burgdorf was special counsel.

Both Strong and Burgdorf advise biotech and health care companies through the corporate lifecycle, from early stage technology spinouts to public exits or acquisition. They're also both startup alums: Strong was president and CEO of biologics company Kalon Biotherapeutics from 2011 to 2014 and more recently co-founded K2 Biolabs. He's also a former general counsel of the Texas A&M University System, where one of his responsibilities was technology commercialization, Hogan Lovells said.

Burgdorf was previously chief operating officer for life sciences venture capital fund Remeditex Ventures and computer-assisted diagnostics company Vucomp Inc, and served as general counsel for the University of Texas System and for Samsung's American-based DRAM manufacturing subsidiary, Samsung Austin Semiconductor. He's also a former Vinson & Elkins partner.

Strong touted the breadth of Hogan Lovells' life sciences practice in a statement, citing "its stellar pharma regulatory practice and its deep bench of expertise serving both private and publicly traded biotech companies."

A representative from Pillsbury wished both lawyers well in their move. Strong was a partner at the firm from 2005 to 2009 and then rejoined in 2015. Burgdorf practiced there beginning in 2017.