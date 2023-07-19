Holland & Knight adds Boston real estate team from Seyfarth

July 19 - Law firm Holland & Knight said Wednesday that it has added five attorneys, including two partners, from Seyfarth Shaw for its real estate practice in Boston, where the Florida-founded firm now has about 140 lawyers.

The group, led by partners Julie Connelly and Annie Malo, represents major national retailers and advises them on volume leasing and real estate purchasing matters. Connelly said that Holland & Knight's consistent growth across the U.S. was a draw for the team.

"They have just a different level of resources, being slightly larger, that we thought just made a really good fit for our team and for our clients," she said.

Holland & Knight last month hired a trio of partners from McGuireWoods in Los Angeles. In January the firm combined with Nashville-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, gaining about 280 attorneys, including some real estate lawyers.

The lawyers joining from Seyfarth Shaw are bringing several clients with them to Holland & Knight, Connelly said, though she declined to name them.

A spokesperson for Seyfarth did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the group's departure.

