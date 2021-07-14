Holland & Knight snags Hogan Lovells partner to lead real estate funds group

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Summary

Summary Law firms Olesya Barsukova-Bakar spent more than 20 years with former firm

Says Thompson & Knight merger opens Texas opportunities The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells funds formation and joint venture specialist Olesya Barsukova-Bakar is taking her practice to Holland & Knight, whose real estate practice is one of the nation's largest.

Washington, D.C.-based Barsukova-Bakar, who co-led the real estate funds formation practice at Hogan Lovells, is one of a string of corporate partners to join Holland & Knight ahead of its merger with Texas-based Thompson & Knight set for August.

She'll lead the real estate funds formation practice at her new firm, Holland & Knight said in announcing her hire Wednesday.

"Texas has been an attractive state from a real estate perspective," Barsukova-Bakar said. "Several of my clients are expanding their investments into Texas, so I do think this is an additional opportunity for the client base that Holland & Knight already has and for my clients as well."

David Barkus, the head of Holland & Knight's private equity team, said in a statement that Barsukova-Bakar's experience in fund formation and joint ventures will "create synergies" with the firm's real estate practice.

A 20-year veteran of Hogan Lovells, Barsukova-Bakar's clients there included real estate investment trust JBG Companies in multibillion-dollar fund formation and joint venture matters, according to an archived firm profile. She has also represented Federal Capital Partners and GE Commercial Finance in real estate investment matters and International Finance Corp in venture capital financings in the clean energy, technology, and life sciences sectors.

While the pandemic has roiled real estate markets, she said it's also opened opportunities for her clients, with one doubling its assets under management from $1.5 billion after closing on new acquisition financing.

Barsukova-Bakar said Holland & Knight's plans to expand its real estate funds practice was a catalyst for her to join. She said she and members of Thompson & Knight's private equity practice are already mapping out ways to collaborate.

Read more:

Holland & Knight, Thompson & Knight cement Aug. 1 merger plans

O'Melveny launches in Dallas with Norton Rose restructuring head