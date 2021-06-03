Holland & Knight snags K&L Gates lobbyist, practice leader

A man walks down a staircase to a subway station in Tokyo November 26, 2008. A big increase in public spending is unavoidable in the short term to ease Japan's recession, but the heavily indebted country should not neglect efforts to clear its budget deficit, a government budget panel said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (JAPAN)

Law firms Holland Knight See all

K L Gates See all

Thompson Knight See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

RALEIGH, NC (Reuters) - Continuing to bulk up ahead of a planned merger, Holland & Knight said Thursday that it added a new partner to its public policy and regulation group, Nicholas Leibham, from K&L Gates.

Leibham, who will split his time between Holland & Knight's Washington, D.C., and Orange County, California, offices, previously co-headed the emerging technologies and innovation practice at K&L Gates.

In announcing his hire, Holland & Knight said Leibham "principally advises clients that have a substantial interest in government as a marketplace, running the gamut from true angel round start-ups to Fortune Global 500 companies." In addition to lobbying, he advises on policy development matters, boardroom governance, internal investigations and managing M&A and litigation.

His recent lobbying clients have included Ansys Inc, Berkshire Hathaway, Blue Origin, Pitney Bowes and Rambus Inc, according to federal disclosures.

"Nick has an extensive background in tech-focused policy and business, especially as it relates to emergent trends, and will be a great asset to our team," said Rich Gold, who leads Holland & Knight's public policy team. "He will be particularly valuable to our clients in the energy, micro-electronics and next-generation mobility industries."

Before his time at K&L Gates, Leibham was a state prosecutor in California. His career in politics includes working as a senior aide to New York Rep. Gary Ackerman and Hawaii Rep. Neil Abercrombie. He was also a Western Regional Director for the Democratic National Committee.

Another lateral from K&L Gates, senior public affairs adviser Kathleen Nicholas, is joining Holland & Knight with Leibham, according to Thursday's announcement. She previously served as a government affairs analyst at K&L Gates in D.C., and advises clients on energy, environment, agriculture, and health care sector policy issues, according to her former firm profile.

The moves come ahead of a planned summer merger between Miami-based Holland & Knight and Texas-based firm Thompson & Knight. While Thompson & Knight has lost a string of partners since announcing the merger talks in April, Holland & Knight has mostly added partners in May, including former SoftBank deputy general counsel Enrique Conde, former NBCUniversal chief privacy officer Hilary Lane, and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney litigation partner Kenneth Racowski and cybercrime prosecutor Shardul Desai.

Read More:

Holland & Knight taps new data-privacy partner to meet ‘unprecedented’ demand