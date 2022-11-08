Hot Miami legal market draws in another big law firm

Summary

(Reuters) - Venable is the latest large law firm to plant a flag in Florida, gaining offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa through a planned combination with 30-lawyer firm Genovese Joblove & Battista that takes effect Jan. 1.

The Miami location gives Washington, D.C.-founded Venable a presence in the city that has attracted other major out-of-town firms this year, including Kirkland & Ellis, King & Spalding, Winston & Strawn and Sidley Austin.

Los Angeles-founded Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan set up shop in Miami in 2021.

Leaders from the newcomer firms in 2022 have cited Miami's growing tech and finance sector client base and a migration of lawyers during the remote-work era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venable said in a Monday statement that Genovese Joblove & Battista "is well established in Florida, where the legal market, population, and economy continue to grow."

The Florida firm's website lists practice areas including bankruptcy, franchise law, real estate, securities and commercial litigation.

Venable currently has 820 lawyers across 10 offices, according to a firm spokesperson.

Florida has long been home to large, homegrown law firms including Greenberg Traurig, Holland & Knight and Akerman, and plenty of out-of-town firms have set up shop in Miami in the past. But the influx has picked up pace, with firms following clients to South Florida's increasingly vibrant economic and startup scene.

The big firms that entered the market in 2022 have taken various expansion strategies, with some relocating lawyers from other offices and others plucking local talent.

Smaller law firms have also opened up outposts in Miami, including Washington, D.C.-founded Akrivis Law Group last week.

The combination between Venable and Genovese Joblove & Battista will be one of several set to take effect in the new year.

Morrison & Foerster will absorb California-based IP and tech litigation firm Durie Tangri on Jan. 1, while Hawkins Parnell & Young will bring on more than 50 lawyers splitting from Selman Breitman.

