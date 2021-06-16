How Mohamed Sidibay went from child soldier to Covington associate

Mohamed Sidibay. Photo courtesy of Idris Solomon

(Reuters) - Sometimes Mohamed Sidibay wonders if the last 15 years have been a dream, if he might wake up on someone’s porch in the slums of Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown, where as a homeless former child soldier he would surreptitiously sleep at night.

For the 28-year-old Sidibay, reality is infinitely brighter. He just graduated from Fordham University School of Law and is slated to start work at Covington & Burling in New York as an associate in September.

In my 25 years as a journalist, I’ve interviewed some remarkable people. But I think Sidibay may be the most extraordinary of all. His story is a staggering testament to resilience, determination and ability.

Consider that as an impoverished 14-year-old orphan on a layover at JFK Airport in New York back to Sierra Leone, he stuck his passport in his back pocket and told his chaperones he was going to the bathroom. Instead, with $40 to his name, he walked out of the airport and hailed a cab to Times Square to forge a new life.

People talk about seizing opportunities. They’ve got nothing on Mohamed Sidibay.

His story began simply enough. Born in 1992, he spent his earliest childhood years with his mother, father and two older siblings in a medium-sized village in eastern Sierra Leone.

But his childhood was quickly interrupted by civil war. The conflict in the West African nation started in 1991, when former army corporal Foday Sankoh and his Revolutionary United Front – notorious for murder, rape, mutilation and recruiting child soldiers – rebelled against then-president Joseph Momoh.

“My family wasn’t fast enough to get out, or maybe they thought (the RUF forces) wouldn’t come to our village. There was nothing here. There was no reason to,” Sidibay told me.

He was 5 years old when the attack happened. The rebels burned the village and slaughtered its inhabitants, including his family.

Sidibay and a few other children were taken to be soldiers, put “in the back of a big pickup truck and driven away,” he said, likening it to a scene “in a horror movie, with everything burning behind you.”

The next four years were about “surviving,” he said. “I was forced to essentially grow up in a way no one should ever be made to grow up.”

On the move with the rebels, “pillaging and everything that followed,” he said, “I got to see my country, but not in a way I would have liked.”

He was 9 years old and the war was winding down when an Italian priest negotiated his release along with a group of other children.

Sidibay was enrolled in the United Nations’ disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of child soldiers program. “The U.N. always arrives fashionably late, but they finally arrived,” he said wryly.

He was placed with a Freetown family assumed to be distant relatives because they shared the same last name.

“We were not related,” he said. He stayed with the family for six months and “after that, it was difficult.”

He lived on the streets of Freetown with other homeless children, attending a school in the slums where he was “taught to spell my name and simple math. It was very, very basic.”

Fate intervened when Sidibay at age 10 was featured in the Peabody Award-winning documentary “Beyond Borders: Personal Stories from a Small Planet.”

An invitation to speak at a conference at Kenyon College in Ohio under the auspices of the International Education and Resource Network, or iEARN-USA, followed when he was 14.

Being on the college campus was a revelation, “seeing people having debates and talking about books and subjects and countries I’d never heard of,” he said. It opened his mind to new possibilities.

On the return flight, the group had a two-day layover in New York City to visit iEARN’s offices and tour the city. “I thought New York was the most magical place in the world,” Sidibay said.

And then he considered his reality: returning to Sierra Leone, where the only thing that would be different was that he now possessed an iPod Nano and $40 gifted to him in Ohio.

So he ran. Hailing a taxi, he thought that $2.50 (per the writing on the side of the cab) would be the total fare to Times Square, not the meter’s starting point.

When they arrived and the driver “a tall, lanky Senegalese guy,” told him he owed $40, “I started bawling and told him everything,” Sidibay said. The driver didn’t charge him.

For several months, Sidibay was homeless in the U.S., until he reached out to one of the few people he knew in America, the documentary director Austin Haeberle, for help.

Haeberle connected him with a family in Maplewood, New Jersey, who took him in. Which is how Sidibay at age 14 found himself starting high school in the suburbs.

How did he manage to catch up academically?

“I had no option,” he said. “I could see it in front of me. I was standing at the edge of a cliff. I would either fly or crash down. There was no way to go back. Education was the only thing I had.”

He flew.

He earned his undergraduate degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and went on to work with the nonprofit My Hero Project, which showcases positive role models from around the world. Sidibay also spent a year in Colombia advising the government there on issues related to child soldiers in the FARC guerrilla army.

With the help of lawyers from Lowenstein Sandler working pro bono, he was eventually granted U.S. citizenship.

Why law school? I asked.

“I was angry,” he said. “I wanted to be a prosecutor at the (International Criminal Court in The Hague),” to punish people for committing human rights violations and using children as soldiers.

But he came to recognize that the impulse was based more on vengeance than an affinity for the actual work as a prosecutor.

An unexpected thing happened at Fordham, which Sidibay picked in part because of his enduring love for New York City.

“I started to be more interested in corporate law,” he said. “I loved my contracts class.”

Wait, really?

He found himself captivated by “the intersection between business and development, and how the public and private sectors can work together,” he said.

He spent last summer as a (virtual) associate at Covington, then headed to France to spend his third year of law school in a J.D./LL.M. exchange program at Université Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas. Sidibay said he was attracted to Washington, D.C.-based Covington, which counts former attorney general Eric Holder Jr among its partners, for its robust commitment to pro bono as well as its deep government ties.

Covington partner Brian Rosenzweig, who was the first to interview Sidibay, said the firm is “ecstatic that Mohamed has chosen to start his legal career at Covington. He represents the best of Covington’s culture of collegiality and wanting to effect positive change locally, nationally and globally.”

Is making partner the height of Sidibay’s ambition?

Er, not exactly.

He shares dreams of one day playing a leading role at the World Bank or another international organization, or holding a top position in the Sierra Leone government.

All I can say is ... yes.

But even now, he said, at times he feels “overwhelmed by where my life is at the present. I still feel like it’s a long dream and somebody is going to wake me up.”

