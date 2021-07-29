Howard Trienens, longtime Sidley partner and leader, dies at 97

Howard Trienens. Photo courtesy of Sidley Austin.

(Reuters) - Howard Trienens, a longtime Sidley Austin partner who counseled AT&T as its communication empire was dismantled by the U.S. government in the 1980s, has died, the firm said. He was 97.

Trienens led Sidley's executive committee from 1977 to 1993. During that time, the Chicago-founded firm expanded its U.S. presence by opening offices in Los Angeles and New York, and broke into the Asia-Pacific market with openings in Singapore and Tokyo.

The firm said Trienens died of natural causes on Monday.

Trienens is the single most important partner in Sidley's 155-year history, said Carter Phillips, a Supreme Court and appellate practice lawyer who previously led Sidley's Washington, D.C., office and executive committee.

"If there was any single partner whose name deserves to be emblazoned for all time, it’s Howard’s," Phillips said.

Trienens first joined the firm in 1949, when it was known as Sidley, Austin, Burgess & Harper. He left briefly to serve as law clerk to then-U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Fred Vinson, and made partner in 1956.

But even as he led the firm as chairman of its executive committee, Trienens began serving as senior vice president and general counsel of AT&T in 1980.

At the time, AT&T had been locked in a years-long antitrust battle with the U.S. government. In 1982, AT&T settled the case. According to Sidley, Trienens was "deeply involved" in AT&T's restructuring, which saw AT&T giving up control over local telephone service while still providing long distance.

"The idea of carrying on both sets of responsibilities, particularly in an era where we didn't have the technological advantages we have today, is almost mind-boggling to me," Phillips said.

Trienens left AT&T in 1986. Sidley in a statement on its website described Trienens as frequently turning down offers to join other companies, saying, "I don't want to leave the firm. I love Sidley."

Apart from his work at the firm, Trienens was also very active at Northwestern University, where he obtained both his bachelor and law degrees. He taught at the law school, and he became a member of the university's board of trustees in 1967 and chaired the board from 1986 to 1995.

The firm described Trienens as being "instrumental" to its 1972 merger with Leibman, Williams, Bennett, Baird & Minow, a Chicago-based law firm run by one of his friends and former Northwestern law school students, Newton Minow.

Minow, who served as the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission under President John F. Kennedy, said he was friends with Trienens for 72 years, adding that he had spoken with him on the phone the day before he died.

"There never was a better lawyer, a better friend, a better partner than Howard could be," Minow said.

Trienens, over the course of his career, argued before the U.S. Supreme Court eight times, Phillips said. Although Sidley touts Phillips as having argued before the high court more than any other lawyer in private practice — 79 times — Trienens' number stands out, Phillips said.

"That’s pretty amazing for someone who was doing everything else that he was doing," Phillips said.