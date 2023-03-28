HSF Singapore alliance adds Morgan Lewis team to launch disputes practice

Summary

March 28 (Reuters) - Global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills said on Tuesday that its Singapore alliance firm Prolegis has launched a disputes practice in the country with the addition of a four-attorney team from U.S. firm Morgan, Lewis & Brockius, including its Asia disputes leader Daniel Chia.

Chia will lead Prolegis’ disputes practice in the region, the 14-lawyer firm’s managing director Ban Leong Oo said in a statement. Chia is joined by directors Jonathan Tang and Yanguang Ker and associate Charlene Wee.

Chia and his team represent multinational and Singapore companies, private capital funds, payments and cryptocurrency firms and high-net-worth individuals in commercial disputes, arbitration proceedings and insolvency and restructuring cases, Herbert Smith said in a statement.

London-headquartered Herbert Smith Freehills and Singapore-based Prolegis in 2015 entered a ‘Formal Law Alliance,’ a type of legal registration under Singapore law that allows legal practices to share office space, resources, client information and billing while remaining independent entities, according to the country’s Ministry of Law.

Chia and the team will work through the FLA with Herbert Smith Freehills' Southeast Asia disputes practice and particularly the firm's 14-member disputes team in Singapore, Herbert Smith said in a statement.

"This major investment in the Prolegis practice provides our clients with seamless access to Singapore law disputes advice through the FLA," Asia head of dispute resolution at Herbert Smith Freehills Simon Chapman said.

A Morgan Lewis spokesperson wished Chia well in his new role.











