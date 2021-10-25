Husch Blackwell poaches Lewis Brisbois employment law vice chair

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Oct 25 - Tracy Wolf, former vice chair of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith's labor and employment practice group, has joined Husch Blackwell as a partner in Dallas, the firm announced Monday.

Wolf, a trial attorney who works on cases relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act and Title VII discrimination claims, will be a member of 800-attorney Husch Blackwell’s healthcare, life sciences and education industry group.

Husch Blackwell's already massive healthcare practice has recently grown in the Northeast with the addition of 11 lawyers, including five partners, from healthcare boutique Summit Health Law Partners.

Before spending almost a decade at Lewis Brisbois, Wolf practiced at Brown McCarroll from 1999 to 2006. Brown McCarroll merged with Husch Blackwell in 2013.

“Brown McCarroll was an excellent law firm but focused mostly on Texas. Since the Husch Blackwell merger, the platform is now national in scope, and the firm’s healthcare group is one of the largest in the U.S,” said Wolf in a statement.

Wolf said she’s looking forward to working with a team that has great momentum.

“Tracy helps round out a service offering for healthcare providers that we feel is unrivalled,” said Curt Chase, the firm’s healthcare industry team leader, in a statement. He said that segment of the practice in Texas “anchors the firm’s larger healthcare group."

A representative from Lewis Brisbois declined comment on Wolf's move.

In addition to housing a key healthcare practice contingent, Husch Blackwell's Dallas office was also recently the launch point for its new economic development impact team. The group, led by Dallas-based partner Carlos White, focuses on helping minority-owned business clients achieve further growth.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include a response from Lewis Brisbois)

