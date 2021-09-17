Hybrid law firm Rimon opens in New Orleans in period of growth

An aerial view shows the skyline of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. on August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

(Reuters) - Rimon isn't letting up on its growth plans in the U.S. and across the globe, announcing on Friday an office opening in New Orleans and two lawyer recruits to its newly minted Montreal, Canada, outpost.

Rimon, a San Francisco-founded law firm that leverages cloud-based technology and allows its lawyers to work from anywhere, has rapidly expanded in the past two years.

Other hybrid and virtual law firms have also added new lawyers in that time, at least in part due to COVID-19 forcing offices to shutter and some lawyers wanting more flexibility.

The New Orleans outpost brings Rimon's office count to 45 locations globally. The opening comes on the heels of Rimon's leap into Frankfurt earlier this month - marking its sixth office in Europe - with former Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partners.

The firm has also expanded into other new markets this year, opening offices in locations including Delaware, Phoenix and Austin, Texas, in the U.S. and Seoul, London and Paris globally. Rimon also set up shop in several new locations in 2020, and has brought on lateral hires in existing offices.

The firm, which was founded in 2008, saw a 53% increase in revenue in 2020 from 2019 and added at least 35 new partners last year.

Rimon is launching the New Orleans office with Robert Thibeaux, a commercial finance partner who left Louisiana law firm Carver Darden Koretzky Tessier Finn Blossman & Areaux.

Rimon on Friday also added two corporate lawyers in Montreal, where the firm opened an office in May. Guy Charette joined as a partner and Michael Kozub joined as an associate from Canadian law firm Dunton Rainville.

Neither Carver Darden nor Dunton Rainville provided an immediate response to requests for comment on the lawyer departures.

With the Montreal launch, Rimon hired former Gascon & Associates entertainment industry attorneys Sam Coppola and Jon Mechanic, as a partner and associate, respectively.

Coppola, in a statement accompanying Rimon's Friday announcement, said interest in the firm is rising in Canada and globally.

"Our clients here in Canada are using Rimon attorneys outside Canada and we have interest from other Canadian lawyers who are curious about Rimon as the new kid on the block," he said.

Earlier this week, the firm added Nicole Kalajian as an investment management partner in Chicago from Stradley Ronon, where she was counsel.

