I'd love to write shorter opinions': Judge Laster tells Reuters Legal

(Reuters) - Last month, the Delaware Senate confirmed Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's reappointment the Delaware Chancery Court

Reuters spoke with Laster about his first 12 years on the bench and changes the court is undergoing as the judge embarks on his second term. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

REUTERS: During your confirmation hearing, the sole senator to vote no cited your 2020 ruling that Delaware counties had improperly assessed property values, which school districts tax to raise funding. What is your response to his concern that you were improperly influencing policy?

LASTER: I certainly respect the senator's view and his right to vote his conscience. From my standpoint, it wasn't a case of people trying to change things or influence policy. It was simply a situation where people came to court saying, "The statute says X. X isn't being done." That was a fairly clear legal issue for a judge to decide.

REUTERS: What are some of the most impactful rulings of your first 12 years on the court?

LASTER: The school funding case, I hope will be impactful. The public schools are an important aspect of the state for everyone.

The case that I feel the best about involved a lady named Gloria James, a payday loan company and the question of whether Ms. James had been induced to sign an unconscionable contract. That was a case that shows that the Court of Chancery doesn't just do big merger cases involving billion-dollar companies. We also are concerned about cases involving real people.

There are cases in the corporate arena, as well. One of the cases that I decided that received a lot of note at the time was a case called Akorn Inc v. Fresenius Kabi AG, which was the first time that anyone had held that a material adverse effect had occurred.

REUTERS: How have the types of cases you've seen changed over the years?

LASTER: Our cases are now often big contract disputes. Many of these big contract disputes will go all the way to trial. That's put a lot of burdens on the court because hearing a trial and issuing a post-trial decision is a much bigger job.

REUTERS: What are some developing areas of corporate law that people should really be watching?

LASTER: We're seeing, and will continue to see, derivative actions where stockholders say that corporations have been harmed because directors didn't make good decisions on social issues or pollution issues or climate issues.

Another topic that I think is going to come up a lot is the ability of sophisticated parties to really contractually tailor corporate relationships.

REUTERS: What are some of your goals for your next term?

LASTER: My main goal is to continue to try to do my best to decide the cases as I think they should come out. I'd like to find ways that we could become more efficient in handling cases.I would love to write shorter opinions. That's something that you can put down as one of my goals for the next 12 years.

