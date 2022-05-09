If settlement negotiations are a game, is it OK to cheat a little?

(Reuters) - There’s an old lawyer joke: How do attorneys sleep? First, they lie on one side, and then they lie on the other.

As stereotypes go, it’s a bit unfair. Bar ethics rules prohibit lawyers from lying outright. The American Bar Association in model professional rule 4.1 says that it's unacceptable for lawyers to “knowingly make a false statement of material fact or law” when representing a client.

But what about the gray areas? Because sometimes in a negotiation, the duty of honest disclosure can get murky.

That’s what researchers in a new study published by Negotiation Journal considered, surveying 215 lawyers on how willing they are to share information to correct opposing counsel’s misimpressions when negotiating.

The survey included several real-life scenarios. For example: “During settlement talks, the opposing counsel’s comments make it clear that he thinks your client (plaintiff) has no ability to work, although you didn’t make that claim in any pleadings or communications. On the contrary, plaintiff can work. How likely are you to continue to settlement without correcting opposing counsel’s misimpression?”

The lawyers surveyed were fairly evenly divided on how they’d react.

About 55% said it was extremely unlikely or unlikely they’d continue to settlement without setting the record straight. But 19% said they could go either way, and 24% said it was likely or extremely likely that they wouldn’t correct opposing counsel’s mistaken impression.

What to make of this? In the absence of bright ethical lines, what leads some lawyers to take the high road in negotiations while others have no problem going low?

Study co-author Taya Cohen, an associate professor of organizational behavior and business ethics at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business, told me that there was “no clear differentiation” in ethical behavior based on where the lawyers worked. About half of those surveyed were employed by big or medium firms, 35% were at small firms or solo practices, and the remainder worked in-house, for the government, in academia or other settings.

The researchers had a hypothesis: Are lawyers with lower levels of moral character more likely to apply what Cohen calls a “game frame” to their decisions? And is this associated with less willingness to honestly share information?

As the term suggests, “game frame” in this context means viewing a negotiation as akin to a game.

Games have arbitrary and artificial rules. (For example, if you roll doubles three times in Monopoly, you go to jail. Why? Because that’s the rule.)

Games are typically adversarial, with winners and losers -- and the goal is to win.

Viewing a negotiation “through a game frame allows a negotiator to believe, ‘How I behave when negotiating is not a reflection of who I am, it is just how the ‘game’ is played,’” the researchers wrote. “While this construal in and of itself may not necessarily give rise to dishonest behavior, we expect it will indeed be associated with dishonesty when it is combined with a competitive motivation to win.”

Sure enough, the survey results confirmed their hunch.

They started by asking the lawyers – an even split of men and women who hailed from 24 states and the District of Columbia and on average were 52 years old -- a series of questions to gauge their game-framing tendencies.

The lawyers rated how much they agreed or disagreed with statements such as “Negotiation counterparties should be treated as adversaries rather than partners” and “How a person behaves in a negotiation does not reflect anything about their true character.”

The researchers compared those responses with how the lawyers said they’d handle various real-life scenarios.

This one is my personal favorite: You represent a plaintiff in mediation involving a disability claim. Opposing counsel says they have a video that shows your client working on his roof, proving that he isn’t disabled. But your client has a twin brother, and that’s who was on the roof.

Do you spill the beans about the twin, the survey asked, or “go to trial with the plan to turn the ‘smoking gun’ evidence of the defense into a dramatic ‘gotcha’ moment in court?”

(Side note: I would love to cover that trial.)

More than three-quarters of respondents said it was unlikely or extremely unlikely that they’d go for the “gotcha,” but 18% said they might -- never mind the cost of going to trial.

The researchers suggest that law schools might want to keep their findings in mind.

“To the extent that teaching law students to ‘think like a lawyer’ encourages them to adopt a game frame of negotiation, we can expect such training to reduce the likelihood of honest disclosure,” Cohen and study co-authors Erik Helzer, an associate professor of management at the Naval Postgraduate School, and Robert Creo, an adjunct professor at Duquesne University School of Law, wrote.

Cohen told me she has another lawyer ethics study in the works. Starting in August, she’ll survey law students at several schools on their moral character and well-being, repeating the questionnaire annually to look for changes in their beliefs over the next three years.

Will law school make the students more ethical or less? Your guess is as good as mine.

