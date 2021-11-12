Illinois lawyer suspended after role probed in website slamming judge

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Summary Margaret Jean Lowery must serve suspension and attend a professionalism seminar

(Reuters) - An Illinois Supreme Court-run ethics hearing board recommended a 60-day suspension for an attorney who it said lied during an inquiry into her role in creating and running a Facebook page and website criticizing a state judge.

In the Wednesday filing, the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission of the Supreme Court of Illinois said Margaret Jean Lowery played a part in making a "Fire the Liar" website and Facebook page that slammed Andrew Gleeson, chief judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit, as he was seeking to be retained as a circuit judge.

The hearing board said the Facebook page and website were used to post disparaging and false messages about Gleeson, including accusing him of racism.

According to the filing, Lowery helped set up the sites but denied charges that she made the disparaging posts. The hearing board said it was unable to confirm she created the posts, but concluded she had lied during the resulting probe, a violation of state attorney conduct rules.

The board recommended she take a professionalism seminar in addition to the suspension.

Her attorney, Adrian Vuckovich of Collins Bargione & Vuckovich, said in a statement that the board "got it wrong" in concluding Lowery had been untruthful during the probe.

“Ms. Lowery was as honest as she can be and even tried to clarify the record so there was no misunderstanding. You also have to ask yourself if Ms. Lowery could have been untruthful about something she did not do, as the Panel found,” the statement said.

Lowery and her lawyer have not decided whether to appeal.