Illinois Supreme Court suspends ex-Vedder Price lawyer for three years

(Reuters) - The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday suspended for three years a former shareholder at law firm Vedder Price who admitted to cheating his clients out of nearly $80,000 by generating fake invoices and reimbursement requests.

The high court's suspension of Robert Hankes, who worked at Vedder Price specializing in aircraft financing from 2005 until his dismissal in October 2019, takes effect Feb. 10.

A majority of the review board of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission found in September that Hankes "actively took multiple steps to conceal his misconduct," and raised his proposed suspension from 20 months to three years.

Hankes later admitted his misconduct to Vedder Price's general counsel, self-reported to the ARDC and cooperated in disciplinary proceedings, the board said.

The review board noted that Hankes is no longer working as a lawyer. Hankes' attorney, Daniel Konicek of Konicek & Dillon, did not respond to a request for comment.

