Incoming law students are wildly overconfident about their academic performance, study finds

Summary Nearly all incoming students surveyed predicted they would be in the top half of their class

Students in bottom quarter of class significantly overestimated their rank

July 25 (Reuters) - The vast majority of incoming law students think they are going to land near the top of the class after their first year—and the students with the lowest grades tend to start off with more confidence than their higher-performing classmates, a new study has found.

When asked to predict their class rank at the start of law school, the average new student expected to end up near the top 25% after the first year, according to the study that appears in the University of Illinois Law Review. Nearly all of the more than 600 surveyed students—95%—believed they would end up in the top half of the class, while more than 22% of students predicted they would be in the top 10%.

The authors found that most incoming law students weren't able to accurately predict their first-year grades. Students who ended up in the top quarter of the class slightly underestimated their eventual ranking, while those in the bottom quarter significantly overestimated their rank, according to the paper, titled “Optimistic Overconfidence: A Study of Law Student Academic Predictions.”

University of Illinois law professor Jennifer Robbennolt and Illinois law graduate Sam Barder surveyed incoming law students at the school about their expected class rank between 2014 and 2019, then compared those predictions with their actual rank at the end of their first year. Robbennolt said she expected students would overestimate their class rank based on previous studies documenting the widespread phenomenon of overconfidence across professional and academic settings.

But several aspects to law school may heighten the optimism of new students and add to the gap between their expected and actual performance, she added. Most new law students excel in their undergraduate programs and are accustomed to being among the top performers, for one. The students were also surveyed before taking a single law school class.

“They are coming into a totally new environment,” Robbennolt said. “They don’t have much information about the tasks they will be asked to do and the kind of thinking they will be asked to do. They don’t know much about their peers.”

Optimism can help motivate law students to work hard and pursue their goals, but law schools should provide them with information to help predict their outcomes and bring their expectations more in line with reality, the study suggests. They should also develop strategies to help students cope with disappointment when they fall short of their rosy expectations, it said.

Read more:

Law schools try texting to monitor students' mental health

'Our law students need help.' Study finds higher rates of mental health problems

Reporting by Karen Sloan; editing by Leigh Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









