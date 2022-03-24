Intel wins challenge to Qualcomm telecom patent at U.S. appeals court
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Law firms
- Related documents
- Qualcomm patent relates to increasing telecom data rates
- Qualcomm previously sued Apple over same patent
(Reuters) - Intel Corp convinced a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to cancel parts of a Qualcomm Inc telecommunications patent, reversing a patent tribunal's decision.
The ruling by the Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit comes three years after Intel challenged parts of the Qualcomm patent, which relates to receiving wireless communications over multiple carrier signals.
The technology can help communications systems reach higher maximum rates for transmitting data.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Intel argued that the invention could not be patented because it had been publicly disclosed in an earlier, unrelated patent application and a technical report by a telecommunications-standard group.
A three-judge Federal Circuit panel agreed, reversing a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board.
Qualcomm had previously sued Apple Inc for infringing the same patent and other chip-related patents. Qualcomm and Apple settled their patent dispute in 2019.
Intel declined to comment on Thursday's decision. Qualcomm and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case is Intel Corp v. Qualcomm Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2092.
For Intel: Gregory Lantier of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr
For Qualcomm: Sasha Mayergoyz of Jones Day
Read more:
Court says Intel can contest parts of Qualcomm mobile patents
Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.