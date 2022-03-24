Intel wins challenge to Qualcomm telecom patent at U.S. appeals court

Computer chip maker Intel's logo is shown on a gaming computer display during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Qualcomm patent relates to increasing telecom data rates

Qualcomm previously sued Apple over same patent The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Intel Corp convinced a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to cancel parts of a Qualcomm Inc telecommunications patent, reversing a patent tribunal's decision.

The ruling by the Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit comes three years after Intel challenged parts of the Qualcomm patent, which relates to receiving wireless communications over multiple carrier signals.

The technology can help communications systems reach higher maximum rates for transmitting data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Intel argued that the invention could not be patented because it had been publicly disclosed in an earlier, unrelated patent application and a technical report by a telecommunications-standard group.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel agreed, reversing a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Qualcomm had previously sued Apple Inc for infringing the same patent and other chip-related patents. Qualcomm and Apple settled their patent dispute in 2019.

Intel declined to comment on Thursday's decision. Qualcomm and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Intel Corp v. Qualcomm Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2092.

For Intel: Gregory Lantier of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For Qualcomm: Sasha Mayergoyz of Jones Day

Read more:

Court says Intel can contest parts of Qualcomm mobile patents

Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.