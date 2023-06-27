Investor sues Paul Weiss in fight over $258 million NYC building sale

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has become a target in a wealthy New York family's long-running legal battle over the $258 million sale of a 24-story Midtown Manhattan office building.

New York investment manager and art collector Randy Slifka sued Paul Weiss on Monday in New York County Supreme Court for legal malpractice, claiming the firm took advantage of his "elderly, infirm, and inexperienced" aunt, Barbara Slifka, who is in her early 90s.

A Paul Weiss spokesperson called Randy Slifka "a serial litigator" and said the lawsuit was frivolous.

Lawyers for Slifka, who is the son of deceased investment manager Alan Slifka, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest chapter in a larger litigation campaign waged by Randy Slifka, who sued his aunt in 2017 in an attempt to stop her from selling the office building at 477 Madison Ave.

Barbara Slifka, represented by lawyers from Paul Weiss, prevailed in that dispute, and in June 2019, she sold the building for more than $258 million.

Randy Slifka's lawsuit against Paul Weiss and real estate partner Peter Fisch alleges that he was short-changed in the sale of 477 Madison Ave. Slifka and co-plaintiff David Dove said they received only $95.1 million, while $143.5 million went to JAB Madison Holdings LLC, a company his aunt controlled, and real estate investment firm Shorenstein Properties LLC.

JAB Holdings and Shorenstein had a stake in the value of the ground lease for the building, while Slifka and Dove had a stake in the value of the building itself. When Paul Weiss and Shorenstein pressured appraisers to place more value on the lease than the building, Slifka and Dove lost money, the lawsuit said.

Paul Weiss is accused of taking advantage of Slifka's aunt by failing to disclose potential conflicts of interest between the various trusts that had a stake in the building's sale. The firm also allegedly pressed her into signing papers that released Paul Weiss from any liability.

The allegations echo claims Slifka made in a February lawsuit against Michael Hecht, an accountant who has power of attorney over his aunt. A state judge in Manhattan dismissed the complaint earlier this month but gave Slifka a chance to refile it.

The case is Slifka v. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, New York County Supreme Court, No. Unassigned

For Randolph Slifka and David Dove: James Bonner and Patrick Rocco of Fleischman Bonner & Rocco















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.