IP firm Finnegan launches in Munich with Baker McKenzie partner

The Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner offices in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Finnegan has hired Dr. Jochen Herr from Baker McKenzie

Munich is Finnegan's second office location in Europe after London The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Intellectual property firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner announced Tuesday it's set to launch a Munich office with a patent litigator from Baker McKenzie.

Dr. Jochen Herr will lead a team of seven attorneys who will work out of Munich, according to Finnegan.

A representative from Finnegan declined to name the other six individuals who will be part of the office, citing confidentiality concerns, though they said there will be an additional partner and two senior associates within the group.

The new German outpost for Finnegan will be operational in January 2022, the firm said. It will be Washington D.C.-founded Finnegan's second European location after London.

Herr has more than 17 years of patent litigation experience, representing clients in industries including electronics, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, Finnegan said.

“His reputation as a skilled litigator and his addition enables us to significantly expand our ability to provide clients with quality advice and patent litigation support in Germany and Europe more widely,” Finnegan’s managing partner Anand Sharma said in a statement.

Dr. Michael Fammler, Baker McKenzie's IP practice group head in Germany, said in a statement the firm remains "strongly positioned" in IP and patent law in the country with four partners in Frankfurt and Munich.

"We will continue to expand this area at both locations," he said.