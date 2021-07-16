IPR tricks of the trade: Director review of patent decisions after 'Arthrex'

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is seen in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 15, 2021 - In United States v. Arthrex Inc, the U.S. Supreme Court found that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) operated as principal officers because they enjoyed "unreviewable authority" to issue decisions on behalf of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). As APJs were not principal officers — because they were not nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate — the Court found that the APJs were unconstitutionally appointed. 141 S.Ct. 1970 (2021).

The Court remedied the constitutional infirmity by severing a portion of 35 U.S.C. § 6(c) that limited decisions on rehearing requests to the PTAB, i.e., the APJs.Id. at 1987 (severing part of 35 U.S.C. § 6(c) which provided that "[o]nly the Patent Trial and Appeal Board may grant rehearings.").

Put another way, as a result of Arthrex, decisions by the APJs are now reviewable by the USPTO Director, a principal officer. This remedy is different from that previously crafted by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and has additional implications for PTAB trial practice.

In an IPR (inter partes review) or PGR (post-grant review) trial, a panel of at least three APJs issues a final written decision on the patentability of the challenged claims of a patent in view of the entirety of the record. 35 U.S.C. §§ 318(a) (IPR), 328(a) (PGR). A party dissatisfied with the final written decision may, among other things, request rehearing. 37 C.F.R. § 42.71(d). Section 6(c), Title 35, provides that "[o]nly the Patent Trial and Appeal Board may grant rehearings." 35 U.S.C. § 6(c).

The Federal Circuit found that APJs were principal officers because the Director lacks sufficient authority to review and reverse the final written decisions of APJs. The Director, though a principal officer, does not have "the power to single-handedly review, nullify, or reverse a final written decision issued by a panel of APJs." 941 F.3d 1320, 1329-31 (Fed. Cir. 2019).

To remedy this constitutional defect, the Federal Circuit severed part of 35 U.S.C. § 3(c) that designates APJs as "officers and employees" who are subject to Title 5's "for cause" removal restrictions. The Federal Circuit reasoned that allowing removal of APJs without cause reduces them to inferior officers.

The Federal Circuit then vacated the PTAB's final written decision and remanded the case back to the PTAB to be heard by a new panel "[b]ecause the Board's decision in this case was made by a panel of APJs that were not constitutionally appointed at the time the decision was rendered."

The U.S. government and both parties petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for certiorari. In the interim, over 100 final written decisions on appeal were vacated and remanded back to the PTAB where the PTAB held them in administrative abeyance pending resolution of the case by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Roberts authored the majority's opinion. The majority found that the "unreviewable authority wielded by APJs during interpartes review is incompatible with their appointment by the Secretary to an inferior office." The APJs have "the final word within the Executive Branch on the validity of a challenged patent." However, "[o]nly an officer properly appointed to a principal office may issue a final decision binding the Executive Branch in the [IPR] proceeding."

As a remedy, the majority held that "[d]ecisions by APJs must be subject to review by the Director," a principal officer. Thus, the Court held that 35 U.S.C. § 6(c) "cannot constitutionally be enforced to the extent that its requirements prevent the Director from reviewing final decisions rendered by APJs."

The majority reasoned that its narrow, tailored remedy achieves Congress' intent of providing an adversarial patent validity review mechanism while giving the Director authority to review PTAB final written decisions. The Director "need not review every decision of the PTAB. What matters is that the Director has the discretion to review decisions rendered by APJs."

As a result, unlike the Federal Circuit's remedy, the majority emphasized that aggrieved patent owners are "not entitled to a hearing before a new panel of APJs." The sole remedy is potential review by the Director.

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision, the USPTO announced a new interim procedure establishing discretionary Director review of final written decisions.

The procedure provides that the review "may be initiated suasponte by the Director or requested by a party to a PTAB proceeding." In fact, a party "may request Director review or, in the alternative, rehearing by the original PTAB panel. However, if the party requests only Director review, and that review is not granted, it may not then request PTAB panel rehearing."

Thus, a party wishing to request both Director review and panel rehearing must request both at the same time. A party requesting review must comply with current rehearing requirements, including requesting rehearing within 30 days of the entry of a final written decision. Parties whose deadline for requesting rehearing had expired may request a waiver of the deadline, provided that the request is made before a notice of appeal is filed.

This article reflects only the present personal considerations, opinions, and/or views of the authors, which should not be attributed to any of the authors' current or prior law firm(s) or former or present clients.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.