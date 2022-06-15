IPR tricks of the trade: Director Vidal implements changes to PTAB review procedures

Law firms Haynes and Boone, LLP

June 15, 2022 - Kathi Vidal was sworn in as the Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 13, 2022. In her brief tenure, Vidal has already implemented policy changes aimed at increasing transparency at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

The amount of authority the USPTO Director has to impact the PTAB's decisions has been a hot topic for Congress, the courts, and practitioners in recent years. In United States v. Arthrex, Inc., the Supreme Court held that the PTAB's Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) were unconstitutionally acting as principal officers, rather than inferior officers, because APJs were issuing final decisions that were unreviewable by the Director. (141 S.Ct. 1970 (2021)).

Before the Court issued its decision in Arthrex, several members of Congress requested the Government Accountability Office to conduct an investigation into the degree of control the Director held, in response to arguments made by the U.S. government in Arthrex briefing. According to the Congress members' letter, the government argued that APJs are inferior officers, rather than principal officers, because APJs "are subject to significant oversight and control by the Director of the USPTO."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

This oversight includes, the letter continues, "the ability of the Director to dictate the outcome of PTAB cases by controlling which APJs decide which cases…and by providing policy directives that APJs are obligated to follow." While the Court ultimately disagreed with the government, concern remained over the extent of control the Director had to impact PTAB decisions.

On May 26, 2022, the USPTO announced a new, interim process for the review of PTAB decisions. This new process has been modeled after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's circulation process for precedential decisions. The process emphasizes that "the Director is not involved, pre-issuance, in directing or otherwise influencing panel decisions, and the PTAB panel has final authority and responsibility for the content of a decision."

The new, interim process is a deviation from prior internal review procedures for PTAB decisions. Formerly, the USPTO utilized a "PTAB management review for adherence with USPTO policy." There, at least one APJ "at the direction of and/or in consultation with the Director" reviewed PTAB decisions prior to issuance "for consistent application of, and adherence with, USPTO policy, applicable statutes, and binding case law." For example, "PTAB management reviewed institution decisions for consistent application of PTAB precedent regarding discretionary issues," such as whether to institute review of a patent when there is parallel litigation involving the challenged patent.

Under the new, interim process, a "Circulation Judge Pool" (CJP), consisting of peer APJs, reviews "PTAB draft decisions," such as institution decisions or final written decisions, before they are issued. The CJP, or panel, is comprised of at least eight "non-management" APJs.

The new CJP review process is intended to "provide helpful feedback on decisions prior to issuance," including feedback regarding "inconsistencies with relevant authority" or "USPTO policy." The PTAB panel assigned to a case, however, "has final authority and responsibility for the content of a decision, and determines whether and how to incorporate feedback from the CJP."

Unlike the prior "PTAB management review process," the new CJP review process makes clear that "the Director is not involved, pre-issuance, in directing or otherwise influencing any panel decisions," and "[t]he Director is not involved in directing or otherwise influencing the paneling for any proceeding before the PTAB."

The Director has authority to review and possibly revise a final written decision after it has been issued. But, the Director has no authority to "direct[] or otherwise influenc[e] any panel decisions" before they are issued.

The CJP review process is expected to address transparency concerns over who is issuing decisions on behalf of the PTAB. The process is also responsive to concerns set forth in the Congress members' letter over the extent of control the Director may have influencing the decisions of APJs. While the Director has the authority to review and revise final written decisions, the public will benefit from increased transparency into who issued decisions from the PTAB.

This article reflects only the present personal considerations, opinions, and/or views of the authors, which should not be attributed to any of the authors' current or prior law firm(s) or former or present clients.

The writers are regular, joint contributing columnists on patent law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.