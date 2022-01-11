IPR tricks of the trade: discretionary institution when there is parallel ITC investigation

Companies

January 11, 2022 - A third party who is not the patent owner may file a petition for inter partes review (IPR) to challenge the validity of an issued patent before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. IPRs are frequently filed as part of a defense strategy to challenge the validity of an asserted patent. While infringement actions in district court are more common, patent owners are increasingly bringing up infringement allegations in petitions to the International Trade Commission (ITC). If the ITC determines in its investigation that a respondent infringed a valid U.S. patent, the ITC can issue an exclusion order effectively blocking the respondent's infringing product from importation into the U.S.

ITC investigations are expedited compared to most district court actions. The ITC sets a target date of approximately 16 months for the conclusion of most investigations. Within that target date, an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) of the ITC conducts an evidentiary hearing within nine to 11 months after commencement of the investigation, and then issues an initial determination (ID) within about 11 to 12 months after commencement. The ITC then issues its final determination (FD) by the 16-month target date.

By contrast, if the PTAB institutes an IPR trial, it typically issues a final written decision within approximately 18 months from the filing of the petition. Thus, even if a respondent in the ITC filed an IPR petition the same day it was served with an ITC complaint, the ITC will typically issue its final determination before the PTAB would issue a final written decision for the same patent.

The comparative timeline of trials at the ITC and PTAB has impacted whether PTAB panels exercise discretion to deny institution of an IPR petition that challenges a patent involved in an ITC investigation. In recent years, the PTAB has increasingly used its discretion to deny institution when parallel litigation in district court or the ITC will go to trial before the PTAB would issue a final written decision.

This timing-based discretion came out of the PTAB's precedential order in Apple Inc. v. Fintiv, Inc., IPR2020-00019, Paper 11 (Mar. 20, 2020). There, the PTAB set out six non-exhaustive factors that the PTAB considers when deciding whether to exercise its discretion to institute or deny an IPR if the challenged patent is asserted in parallel litigation.

Two of the most impactful factors have proven to be:

(1) the proximity of the trial date (e.g., ITC trial) in a parallel proceeding to the PTAB's projected statutory deadline for issuing a final written decision, and

(2) the degree of overlap between the issues raised in the IPR as compared to the issues involved in the parallel proceeding.

Before Fintiv, the PTAB often declined to exercise its discretion to deny institution on the basis that the challenged patent was involved in an ITC investigation because the ITC lacks authority to cancel a patent claim even if it is shown to be invalid. See, e.g., Samsung Elecs. Co., Ltd. v. Bitmicro, LLC, IPR2018-01720, Paper 14 (Mar. 29, 2019).

However, after Fintiv, the Board often exercised its discretion to deny institution because the ITC would go to trial before the PTAB would issue a final written decision. See, e.g., Satco Prods., Inc. v. The Regents of the Univ. of Calif., IPR2021-00794, Paper 14 (Nov. 10, 2021); Garmin Int'l, Inc. v. Koninklijke Philips N.V., IPR2020-00754, Paper 11 (Oct. 27, 2020).

When denying institution based on an earlier ITC trial date, some PTAB panels have rejected the argument that the Board should not deny institution because the ITC lacks authority to cancel an invalid claim. For example, in Samsung Elecs. Co., Ltd. v. Evolved Wireless LLC, IPR2021-00949, Paper 8 (Nov. 29, 2021), the PTAB panel explained that this argument applied before Fintiv, which provides that "an earlier ITC trial date may favor exercising authority to deny institution . . . if the ITC is going to decide the same or substantially similar issues to those presented in the petition."

While an earlier ITC trial date generally weighs in favor of discretionary denial, some petitioners have persuaded the PTAB to institute despite an earlier ITC trial date. In SharkNinja Operating LLC v. iRobot Corp., IPR2021-00544, Paper 13 (Nov. 17, 2021), the PTAB instituted the IPR despite the ITC target date being approximately three months before the projected date of issuing a final written decision in the IPR.

The PTAB panel determined that the earlier target date in the ITC investigation was neutral "because of the close proximity between the ITC's target final determination and [the PTAB's] expected final written decision." The PTAB panel also found that the petitioner's broad stipulation to avoid any overlap between the invalidity issues in the IPR and ITC investigation strongly favored institution.

Similarly, in Apple, Inc. v. AliveCor, Inc., IPR2021-00970, Paper 10 (Dec. 8, 2021), the PTAB instituted the IPR despite the ITC's target date being approximately two months before the PTAB would issue a final written decision. The PTAB panel credited the petitioner's diligence in filing the IPR petition before it filed its response to the ITC complaint. Further, the PTAB panel found that the petitioner's narrowing of its invalidity contentions at the ITC to exclude any prior art cited in the IPR petition weighed in favor of institution.

And in Ocado Group plc v. AutoStore Tech. AS, IPR2021-00274 (June 3, 2021), the PTAB instituted the IPR despite the ITC's target date being approximately one year before the PTAB's projected final written decision. In instituting review, the PTAB panel credited the petitioner's diligence in filing the petition within two months of the ITC complaint, and the petitioner's broad stipulation to avoid any overlap in invalidity issues between the two proceedings.

Parties involved in an ITC investigation should monitor the evolution of the PTAB's practice on discretionary institution under Fintiv. While earlier ITC trial dates generally weigh in favor of denial, some PTAB panels have shown a willingness to consider other factors that outweigh an earlier ITC trial date.

