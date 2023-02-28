IPR tricks of the trade: Don't give up, rehearing is possible

Law firms Haynes and Boone, LLP Follow















February 28, 2023 - The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rules permit any party that is dissatisfied with a decision of a PTAB panel to file a request for rehearing. A dissatisfied party may also request review by the PTAB's Precedential Opinion Panel (POP). Many practitioners perceive the chances of success on rehearing as low because the requesting party must show the panel misapprehended or overlooked arguments or evidence.

Recently, however, PTAB panels have been willing to reconsider their initial decisions on a wide range of issues, from Fintiv discretionary denials to the public availability of asserted prior art. Three recent decisions are discussed below to illustrate that a request for rehearing or review by the POP remains a viable path forward.

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. v. Seagen Inc., PGR2021-00030

This case is particularly relevant because the PTAB revised its institution decision three times due to changed circumstances. Initially, in June 2021, the PTAB denied institution under the discretionary Fintiv framework. The panel found that the Petition presented significant overlap with Petitioner's invalidity theories in the co-pending district court case, and the trial in the district court would occur roughly four months before the projected date for the PTAB to issue its final written decision. Paper 11 (June 24, 2021). Petitioner then moved for rehearing.

In April 2022, the PTAB panel changed course and instituted a PGR trial. The panel first noted that Petitioner filed a second PGR petition challenging additional claims of the same patent at issue in the first PGR proceeding. Those additional claims all depend from claim 1, which is at issue in both PGRs. Initially, the PTAB denied institution of the second PGR petition under the discretionary Fintiv framework for the same reasons it denied the first PGR.

Later, however, Patent Owner dropped the claims challenged in the second PGR from the district court case and Petitioner requested rehearing in the second PGR arguing that institution was now warranted because of the change in circumstance. The PTAB granted rehearing in the second PGR and instituted a PGR trial. Since claim 1 was challenged in both PGRs, the panel decided to reverse course and institute trial in the first PGR due to efficiency considerations. Paper 17 (April 7, 2022).

Displeased, Patent Owner sought rehearing and POP review of the institution decisions. In July 2022, the PTAB changed course, again. After the panel instituted a trial in the first and second PGRs, Patent Owner disclaimed the additional claims at issue in the second PGR and entered a request for adverse judgment in the second PGR.

By disclaiming the additional claims challenged in the second PGR, Patent Owner effectively removed the PTAB's reason for instituting the first PGR trial. More importantly, the panel found that the jury in the district court case heard and rejected Petitioner's enablement defense that was also a basis for the first PGR. The PTAB thus concluded that the enablement defense could not "present a compelling unpatentability challenge" and denied institution of trial in the first PGR. Paper 31 (July 15, 2022).

Petitioner, this time, filed a request for rehearing and POP review. In February 2023, the POP denied review, but issued an Order with its own observations and instructions for the original panel. The POP noted that the original panel initially remarked that the enablement challenge was "strong," which suggests that its merits "rose to a level higher than the institution threshold." But the panel appears to have changed its mind "in view of the jury verdict alone," which is improper. As such, the POP instructed the original panel to determine whether the merits of the PGR are "compelling" under Director Kathi Vidal's Interim Procedure on Discretionary Denials. Paper 35 (Feb. 7, 2023).

A few days later, the PTAB granted Petitioner's rehearing request and instituted a trial in the first PGR. The panel revived its earlier conclusion that the presented challenge was "compelling." The panel also found that its decisions to the contrary were reached "in view of" the district court case and thus erroneous. Paper 36 (Feb. 14, 2023).

Roku, Inc. v. Universal Electronics Inc., IPR2021-00263

The importance of Director Vidal's Interim Procedure on Discretionary Denials cannot be overstated. Here, the patent at issue was involved in a district court case and an ITC investigation. The PTAB initially exercised its discretion to deny institution under Fintiv discretion, relying primarily on the advanced stage of the ITC investigation. Paper 11 (July 12, 2021). Petitioner sought rehearing and requested POP review. The request for POP review was denied and jurisdiction remained with the original panel to consider Petitioner's rehearing request. Paper 14 (Sept. 29, 2021).

Nearly a year later, the PTAB issued an Order inviting additional briefing from the parties regarding the current state of the co-pending cases and the impact, if any, of Director Vidal's Interim Procedure on Discretionary Denials. Paper 16 (Sept. 15, 2022). On Feb. 8, 2023, the PTAB granted Petitioner's request for rehearing and instituted an IPR trial.

The PTAB based its revised institution decision largely on Director Vidal's guidance that the Fintiv framework "does not apply" when the challenged patent is involved in a parallel ITC investigation at least because the ITC "lacks authority to invalidate a patent" and the ITC's determinations on validity "are not binding on the [USPTO] or on district courts." The initial Fintiv-based discretionary denial was in error. Paper 19 (Feb. 8, 2023).

Unified Patents, LLC v. 2BCom, LLC, IPR2020-00996

The PTAB's recent trend is not limited to Fintiv discretionary denials. In this case, the PTAB panel initially found that Petitioner had not shown unpatentability because the panel was not convinced that one of the asserted references was a "printed publication." Paper 58 (Nov. 30, 2021). Petitioner moved for rehearing and requested POP review. The POP denied review and jurisdiction remained with the original panel to consider Petitioner's rehearing request. Paper 62 (Feb. 17, 2022).

Almost one year later, the PTAB granted Petitioner's rehearing request. The panel acknowledged that, in its final written decision, it "did not fully consider" how Petitioner's declarant testimony supported the public availability of the asserted reference. As such, the original final written decision must be vacated. Paper 64 (Jan. 10, 2023).

The PTAB's revised final written decision found that the totality of the evidence supported a conclusion that the asserted reference was publicly available. The reference bore "multiple conventional indicia of publication" which supported a finding of public availability. The panel also credited evidence that the reference was distributed at a conference. The reference was therefore publicly available prior art and, on that basis, the PTAB concluded that the challenged claims were unpatentable as obvious. Paper 65 (Jan. 10, 2023).

As one can see, a change in circumstances, or a well-reasoned explanation for why the panel should take another look at the proffered evidence, may compel the PTAB to change course on rehearing. That is not to say that any change may be enough. But these cases demonstrate that rehearing or POP review remain viable paths forward for parties that are dissatisfied with a panel's decision.

This article reflects only the present personal considerations, opinions, and/or views of the authors, which should not be attributed to any of the authors' current or prior law firm(s) or former or present clients. The authors are regular, joint contributing columnists on patent law for Reuters and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.