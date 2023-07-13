IPR tricks of the trade: evolving standards for stipulations to avoid discretionary denial

Law Firms Haynes and Boone, LLP Follow

July 13, 2023 - Inter partes review (IPR) proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) are frequent components of patent litigation disputes. As part of a defense strategy, a party accused of patent infringement often files an IPR petition to challenge the validity of the asserted patent(s).

The PTAB determines whether to institute a trial based on the invalidity grounds in the petition and any preliminary response by the patent owner. If trial is instituted and the parties do not settle, the PTAB will typically issue a final written decision within one year of institution. Thus, IPRs provide a speedy resolution of validity disputes.

The U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit have afforded the PTAB broad discretion to deny institution of a petition for reasons other than the merits. For example, in recent years, the PTAB has used its discretion to deny institution of a petition when a district court may decide validity issues before the PTAB would.

The PTAB set out six non-exhaustive factors for deciding whether to discretionarily deny a petition based on parallel litigation in a precedential order in Apple Inc. v. Fintiv, Inc., IPR2020-00019, Paper 11 (Mar. 20, 2020) ("Fintiv"). Discretionary denials under Fintiv have been controversial because they are based, in part, on the speed of the forum in which the patent owner chose to bring suit.

Another factor the PTAB considers in its Fintiv analysis is the degree of overlap between the petitioner's IPR grounds and the invalidity grounds raised in the parallel district court proceeding. In Fintiv, the PTAB explained that the overlap factor is intended to address "concerns [about] inefficiency and the possibility of conflicting decisions" between the PTAB and validity determinations in parallel litigation. Petitioners have increasingly relied on stipulations to avoid overlap between IPR grounds and invalidity grounds in district court, in an attempt to avoid a Fintiv denial.

Petitioners have relied on different stipulations of varying scope to different effect. The broadest stipulation (referred to as a Sotera stipulation) mirrors the estoppel language of 35 U.S.C. § 315(e). In a Sotera stipulation, the petitioner stipulates that if the Board institutes a trial, the petitioner will not raise in district court litigation any grounds that it raised in the IPR petition or reasonably could have raised in the IPR petition. Under this broad stipulation, the petitioner is prevented from raising any invalidity grounds on the basis of patents or printed publications that the petitioner raised or reasonably could have raised in its IPR petition.

A few weeks into her tenure, Director Kathi Vidal issued a binding guidance memorandum that clarified the PTAB's application of the Fintiv factors for discretionary denial when there is parallel litigation. In that guidance, Director Vidal explained that the PTAB will not discretionarily deny institution if the petitioner makes a Sotera stipulation. Thus, under current policies, a petitioner will avoid a Fintiv denial by making a Sotera stipulation.

However, Sotera stipulations are controversial because they accelerate the estoppel provisions of § 315(e) to the time of the PTAB's institution decision. Congress specified that estoppel attaches when the PTAB issues a final written decision, one year after the institution decision.

In a recent Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office identified numerous proposals it is considering for formal rulemaking in the conduct of IPR proceedings. One of those proposals would make Sotera stipulations mandatory to avoid a Fintiv denial. However, the ANPRM also recognized that "there are several potential disadvantages of adopting a rule that requires Sotera stipulations," such as unfairly limiting the defenses a petitioner could raise in district court litigation if the patent owner asserts new claims not challenged in an IPR petition.

Petitioners have also relied on narrow stipulations (referred to as a Sand Revolution stipulation), in which the petitioner stipulates to not raise the same invalidity grounds in district court that it raised in the IPR petition. This narrow stipulation is riskier with respect to avoiding a Fintiv denial.

In the ANPRM, the Office explained that a Sand Revolution stipulation "does not necessarily prevent a petitioner from using a reference that was not raised, but reasonably could have been raised in an IPR, as part of an invalidity argument in district court." The Office also indicated that because estoppel does not attach until a final written decision, estoppel "does not eliminate the concerns about overlapping issues and duplicative efforts that could arise from allowing petitioners to avoid discretionary denial of institution by agreeing merely to a narrower Sand Revolution stipulation."

While broad Sotera stipulations are effective to avoid a Fintiv denial, petitioners have had mixed results when relying on Sand Revolution stipulations. Other Fintiv factors such as the proximity to trial in the parallel district court litigation are implicated when the petitioner makes a Sand Revolution stipulation. For example, in Roku, Inc. v. IOENGINE, LLC, IPR2022-01551, Paper 11 (May 5, 2023), the PTAB discretionarily denied the petition under Fintiv when the district court trial would likely precede the PTAB's final written decision by six months and the petitioner made a Sand Revolution stipulation.

Petitioners seeking to avoid a Fintiv denial must carefully consider the tradeoffs between the stipulation to make before the PTAB and the impact it will have on invalidity grounds that can be raised in district court. If a petitioner intends to avoid a Fintiv denial altogether, it should make a Sotera stipulation before the PTAB. However, if the petitioner seeks to preserve invalidity grounds that it can raise in district court, the petitioner may make a Sand Revolution stipulation, with the understanding that it may risk a Fintiv denial.

This article reflects only the present personal considerations, opinions, and/or views of the authors, which should not be attributed to any of the authors' current or prior law firm(s) or former or present clients.

The writers are regular, joint contributing columnists on patent law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.















Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.