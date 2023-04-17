IPR tricks of the trade: Federal Circuit clarifies standard for IPR estoppel

Law Firms Haynes and Boone, LLP Follow















April 17, 2023 - Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) post-grant validity challenges — for example, inter partes review — are frequent components of a patent litigation strategy for defendants. Challenging the validity of a patent in an IPR does not come without risk, however.

A petitioner is subject to estoppel if the PTAB institutes trial for the petitioner's challenge and then, ultimately, upholds the validity of the challenged claims in a final written decision. This situation results in the unsuccessful petitioner being estopped from challenging the validity of a claim it previously challenged in district court, the International Trade Commission, or the Patent Office on any ground that the petitioner "raised or reasonably could have raised during" the IPR. 35 U.S.C. § 315(e). This statutory estoppel is intended to prevent a petitioner from re-litigating validity issues that it raised or reasonably could have raised in its IPR petition.

There has been some uncertainty over the scope of IPR estoppel. In California Institute of Technology v. Broadcom Ltd., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit clarified that IPR estoppel extends to any invalidity ground that a petitioner actually raised in an instituted petition and to any invalidity ground that the petitioner did not raise in the petition but reasonably could have. (25 F.4th 976, 991 (Fed. Cir. 2022)).

This clarification resolved a split in how district courts applied IPR estoppel. Some district courts limited estoppel to only those grounds that were actually raised in a petition, while other district courts applied a broader estoppel standard to grounds that were actually raised and to those grounds that were not raised in a petition but reasonably could have been.

More recently, in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp., the Federal Circuit provided further clarity on the scope and burdens of proof for IPR estoppel. Appeal No. 21-2296 (Fed. Cir. Apr. 3, 2023). Valve filed an IPR petition after being accused of infringement in district court. The PTAB held in a final written decision that Valve had not proven that several of the challenged claims were unpatentable based on the grounds in Valve's IPR petition.

In district court, Valve challenged the validity of those claims based on two additional grounds that were not presented in its IPR petition. The district court held that Valve was estopped from litigating those additional grounds after the PTAB's final written decision. Valve was estopped because Valve failed to prove that a skilled searcher could not have reasonably found the prior art in the non-petitioned grounds that Valve pursued in district court.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit noted that it had "not fully addressed the standards by which a determination is to be made as to what invalidity grounds not presented in a petition are estopped pursuant to § 315(e)(2)." The court held that the district court erred in placing the burden of proof on Valve, the defendant and IPR petitioner, to show it could not reasonably have raised the non-petitioned grounds in its IPR petition.

Instead, Ironburg, the plaintiff and IPR patent owner, had the burden of proof to show that estoppel applies because Ironburg is "the party asserting and seeking to benefit from the affirmative defense of IPR estoppel." The court noted that this burden framework "is consistent with the general practice that a party asserting an affirmative defense bears the burden to prove it."

Thus, patent owners asserting IPR estoppel after an IPR final written decision have the burden of proof to show that a non-petitioned ground reasonably could have been raised in an unsuccessful petition.

The court adopted a "skilled searcher" standard for evaluating whether a non-petitioned ground reasonably could have been raised in a petition. The court explained that estoppel applies after a final written decision to invalidity grounds that "a skilled searcher conducting a diligent search reasonably could have been expected to discover, as these are grounds that the petitioner reasonably could have raised in its petition."

The inquiry into what a skilled and diligent searcher would reasonably have discovered "is ultimately concerned with what the searcher of ordinary skill would find through reasonable diligence and not what an actual researcher in fact did find through whatever level of diligence she exercised."

Thus, patent owners asserting estoppel have the burden "to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that a skilled searcher conducting a diligent search reasonably would have been expected to discover" the prior art in the non-petitioned grounds.

The "skilled searcher" standard adopted in Ironburg underscores the importance of infringement defendants having thorough prior art searches conducted before preparing an IPR petition. Likewise, patent owners seeking to assert estoppel should have their own searches conducted by a "skilled searcher" to show what prior art a petitioner reasonably could have raised. Having contemporaneous searches conducted near the time a petition was filed may be more persuasive for the "skilled searcher" standard than after-the-fact searches conducted at the conclusion of an IPR trial.

This article reflects only the present personal considerations, opinions, and/or views of the authors, which should not be attributed to any of the authors' current or prior law firm(s) or former or present clients.

The writers are regular, joint contributing columnists on patent law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.