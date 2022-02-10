IPR tricks of the trade: Federal Circuit limits use of admitted prior art

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RC2OOI9V8CRK

February 10, 2022 - On Feb. 1, 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an anticipated decision that impacts what materials may be asserted to challenge a patent in an IPR (inter partes review). In an IPR, a petitioner may challenge the validity of an issued patent as being anticipated or obvious "only on thebasis of prior art consisting of patents or printed publications." 35 U.S.C. § 311(b).

In Qualcomm Inc. v. Apple Inc., the Federal Circuit held that admitted prior art is not a patent or printed publication and, while usable, cannot form "the basis" of a challenge. Appeal No. 20-1558, 2022 WL 288013 (Feb. 1, 2022).

In many instances, the specification of a patent contains an explanation of prior art known to the inventors that may constitute an admission as to the scope of the prior art relied upon by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent allowance. In the IPR context, such admissions can be considered "when assessing whether that patent's claims would have been obvious." Koninklijke Philips N.V. v. Google LLC, 948 F.3d 1330, 1339 (Fed. Cir. 2020). However, the extent to which such admissions — also referred to as applicant admitted prior art (AAPA) — may be used in IPR proceedings is very limited, and often controversial.

Historically, some panels held that AAPA qualifies as prior art under § 311(b) because it is prior art that is contained in a patent — the patent being challenged. See, e.g., IPR2020-00021, Paper 8 (Apr. 10, 2020). Other panels held that AAPA could not qualify as prior art under § 311(b) because AAPA is not contained in a patent that is prior art — separate from the patent being challenged. See, e.g., IPR2016-00940, Paper 7 (Oct. 24, 2016).

On Aug. 18, 2020, the Office issued a binding guidance memorandum that sought to explain the permissible scope and restrictions on use of AAPA in IPR proceedings. The guidance established that AAPA could not form "the basis" of a ground of challenge under § 311(b) because AAPA is not contained in a prior art patent. "A patent cannot be prior art to itself, and thus the patent challenged in the IPR cannot be said to among the 'patents' of which the 'prior art' 'consist[s].'"

However, the guidance stated that AAPA could still be used to demonstrate the general knowledge of a skilled artisan, supply a missing claim limitation that was generally known in the prior art, or support a motivation to combine prior art references in an obviousness challenge. But this guidance itself has been criticized and its binding nature questioned.

In Qualcomm, the Federal Circuit largely put the issue to rest. The court held that the "patents or printed publications" that form "the basis" of a ground of challenge in an IPR "must themselves be prior art to the challenged patent." 2022 WL 288013 *4. As such, "any descriptions of the prior art contained in the challenged patent" are "exclude[d]" from forming the basis of a ground of challenge under § 311(b), because AAPA "is not contained in a document that is a prior art patent or printed publication." Id.

The Federal Circuit reasoned that this interpretation "is consistent with prior judicial interpretations of the statute and represents a more natural reading of § 311(b)." Id.For example, the Supreme Court and the Federal Circuit have previously "understood" that the "patents and printed publications" referenced in § 311(b) refer to prior art to the patent being challenged.Id. In addition, the Federal Circuit noted that AAPA may not form the sole basis of challenge to a patent in ex parte reexamination under 35 U.S.C. § 301(a), which contains the same "prior art consisting of patents or printed publications" language of § 311(b).

It is important to note the court did not categorically exclude the use of AAPA from grounds of challenge that may be presented in an IPR. AAPA may be used to illustrate the level of knowledge in the art at the time of the challenged patent and support a motivation to combine references in an obviousness challenge, provided it is not itself "the basis" of the ground. 2022 WL 288013 *6.

At bottom, the Federal Circuit indicated that it is "impermissible for a petition to challenge a patent relying on solely AAPA without also relying on a prior art patent or printed publication." Id.The takeaway is that AAPA can, and should, be used as supporting evidence of obviousness in conjunction with the prior art patents or printed publications that are the basis of the IPR petition.

Parties involved in IPRs should continue to monitor further developments on the extent to which AAPA may be used in IPR challenges and proceed carefully. While the Federal Circuit's Qualcomm decision confirms the limited use of AAPA in IPRs, reform is under consideration that would expand the use of AAPA in IPR proceedings.

The bipartisan Restoring the America Invents Act (S. 2891) introduced by Senator Patrick Leahy on Sept. 29, 2021, would amend § 311(b) to expressly permit a petitioner to challenge a patent "on the basis of prior art consisting of patents or printed publications; or admissions in the patent specification, drawings, or claims." Thus, the proposed legislation may, if passed, abrogate the Qualcomm decision.

This article reflects only the present personal considerations, opinions, and/or views of the authors, which should not be attributed to any of the authors' current or prior law firm(s) or former or present clients.

Eugene Goryunov is a regular contributing columnist on patent law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.