IPR tricks of the trade: not all appeals from patent board are made equal

June 15, 2021 - Post-grant patent validity challenges — inter partes review (IPR) and post-grant review (PGR) — at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) are now household terms in patent litigation. What may not be common knowledge, however, is that various issues in a PTAB appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit are reviewed under different legal standards, sometimes depending on how the issues on appeal are framed.

Generally speaking, there are three types of issues that can arise in a PTAB appeal: procedural, fact finding, and conclusions of law. We explore these nuances below.

Procedural appeals ask the Federal Circuit to review the PTAB's evidentiary rulings and decisions that reflect the PTAB's administration of its own rules. The Federal Circuit reviews such challenges under an abuse of discretion standard, to the extent that they are even appealable under the U.S. Supreme Court's SAS/Click-to-Call line of cases.

An abuse of discretion occurs if the PTAB's ruling is "clearly unreasonable, arbitrary, or fanciful," is based on an "erroneous conclusion of law," rests on "clearly erroneous fact finding," or results from a record that contains no evidence on which the PTAB "could rationally base its decision." VidStream LLC v. Twitter, Inc. (Federal Circuit, 2020).

In practice, a party that challenges the PTAB's procedural rulings is generally arguing that the PTAB would have reached a different result in its final written decision had it excluded new arguments presented for the first time in a reply brief, for example. The Federal Circuit has substantial leeway to affirm the PTAB's procedural rulings, but it goes without saying that the court provides recourse where it finds that the PTAB should have reached a different result, especially where the result may well turn out to be case dispositive.

Appeals that challenge the PTAB's findings of fact, on the other hand, are reviewed under the deferential substantial evidence standard. In other words, the Federal Circuit will uphold the PTAB's factual findings if they are based on evidence "a reasonable mind might accept as adequate to support a conclusion." HTC Corp. v. Cellular Commc'ns Equip., LLC (Federal Circuit, 2017).

Fact findings are not limited to issues like the prior art status of a reference or the weight to be accorded to expert or fact witness testimony. It includes findings that underlie legal conclusions such as obviousness or subject-matter patent eligibility. The issue of obviousness, for example, is a legal conclusion that is based on a host of factual findings that include the evaluation of the scope and content of prior art, differences between the prior art and the claims, motivation to combine the asserted references, and facts that tend to show non-obviousness, i.e., objective indicia of non-obviousness.

Finally, conclusions of law are reviewed de novo, which means that they are reviewed by the Federal Circuit without deference to the PTAB's conclusion. In re Jolley (Federal Circuit, 2002). This includes the ultimate conclusion on obviousness and issues of claim construction, at least to the extent that the claim construction is based on the intrinsic record.

Legal conclusions, however, are rarely stand-alone issues of law. They are commonly wrapped around a multitude of factual inquiries that must be resolved by the finder of fact, in this case, the PTAB.

Take obviousness, for example. An appellant seeking to overturn the PTAB's ultimate conclusion of obviousness may argue that the PTAB erred as a matter of law on the basis of essentially undisputed facts. While the briefing may attempt to re-cast the facts in a light most favorable to the appellant, the thrust of the challenge may focus on PTAB's legal conclusions, which are, as mentioned above, reviewed de novo. All appeals are serious undertakings. That said, one might argue that a non-deferential review is more likely to result in a reversal.

A respondent to such an appeal, on the other hand, may well argue that the appellant is mischaracterizing the PTAB's determination. In other words, the respondent may argue that the appellant is disagreeing with the PTAB's factual findings and merely casting its appeal as a challenge to the ultimate legal conclusion simply to secure a non-deferential review. When cast as a fact issue, the respondent will seek a deferential substantial evidence review, which one might argue is more likely to maintain the PTAB's conclusions in place.

Appeals involving claim construction issues are similar. Put aside whether the PTAB's construction is based on the intrinsic record (and therefore receives de novo review) or consists of factual findings based on the extrinsic record that inform the construction (and thus receives a substantial evidence review). The appellant may consider arguing that the PTAB's construction is too broad or that the term, at best, should be interpreted to have its plain and ordinary meaning. The respondent, however, may do well to leave the construction itself alone and argue that the appellant's challenge is with the PTAB's underlying factual findings and that such findings are reviewed with deference to the PTAB as the ultimate fact finder.

This all just goes to show that even appeals that look "straight-forward" can be made more complicated by parties that fully understand and appreciate the various applicable standards of review. From there, it is ultimately up to the Federal Circuit panel to determine what issues permeate the appeal: issues of fact or the PTAB's legal conclusions.

NOTE: This article reflects only the present personal considerations, opinions, and/or views of the authors, which should not be attributed to any of the authors’ current or prior law firm(s) or former or present clients.

