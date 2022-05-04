IPR tricks of the trade: updates to director review expected

Companies

May 4, 2022 - On April 13, 2022, Kathi Vidal was sworn in as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and the Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). One of Director Vidal's first initiatives is to increase transparency in the Director review procedure that was established in response to the Supreme Court's decision in United States v. Arthrex, Inc.

In Arthrex, the Court held that Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) were unconstitutionally acting as principal officers, rather than inferior officers. This is because APJs were issuing unreviewable, final decisions on behalf of the USPTO.

In PTAB post-grant validity challenges — inter partes review (IPR) or post-grant review (PGR) — the PTAB issues a final written decision at the conclusion of an instituted trial indicating whether or not the petitioner proved that the challenged claims are invalid. Thus, the Court found that APJs have "the final word within the Executive Branch on the validity of a challenged patent." (141 S.Ct. 1970, 1976 (2021)). The Court explained that "[o]nly an officer properly appointed to a principal office may issue a final decision binding the Executive Branch in the [IPR or PGR] proceeding." As a remedy, the Court held that "[d]ecisions by APJs must be subject to review by the Director," a principal officer. (Id. at 1986).

The USPTO created an interim Director review process in response to Arthrex. According to the interim procedure, the Director may review any final written decision of the PTAB sua sponte or at the request of a party. The Director's review "may address any issue, including issues of fact and issues of law, and will be de novo."

On April 22, 2022, the USPTO announced that it intends to issue a Request for Comments (RFC) "in the coming weeks" to formalize the Director review process. To increase transparency, the USPTO also created a new website that provides the status of Director review requests and has continued to update guidance on the interim Director review process website.

As of April 14, 2022, the USPTO received 188 requests for Director review, and granted review in only four instances. When Director review is not granted, the PTAB's final written decision becomes the final decision of the USPTO.

Director Vidal encouraged parties to provide a "priority-ranked list of issues being raised" in a request for Director review of a final written decision.

Vidal identified the following as issues that may warrant Director review:

•Issues that involve an intervening change in the law or USPTO procedures or guidance;

•Material errors of fact or law in the PTAB's decision;

•Matters that the PTAB misapprehended or overlooked;

•Novel issues of law or policy;

•Issues on which PTAB panel decisions are split;

•Issues of particular importance to the USPTO or patent community; and

•Inconsistencies with Office procedures, guidance, or decisions.

Parties before the PTAB should expect that the USPTO will formalize the Director review procedure in two stages. First, the USPTO should issue the Request for Comments seeking public feedback. Second, the USPTO will then propose formal rules for the Director review process following consideration of public comments.

At present, Director review is limited to PTAB final written decisions. Some parties have argued that Director review should be extended to reviewing decisions of the PTAB denying institution of an IPR or PGR because such decisions are "final and nonappealable." (35 U.S.C. §§ 314(d), 324(e)).

The Director review procedure is here to stay, although Director Vidal may make modifications to the procedure based on public feedback. Practitioners before the PTAB should therefore consider submitting comments to help shape how the Director structures the review procedure.

