Is the arbitration landscape changing?

June 6, 2022 - The Supreme Court has been a very hot news topic in 2022. The high-profile decisions likely to come at the end of June, involving abortion and guns, have dominated the news for weeks now, particularly with respect to the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion in the Dobbs.v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, that may overturn Roe v. Wade.

But the focus of this article is on a topic that while perhaps of little interest to the general public is without doubt very interesting to the legal community. That topic is domestic and international arbitration. In addition to the Court's decisions, Congress — in a rare bipartisan moment — passed legislation banning mandatory arbitration in sexual harassment and sexual assault cases. This article will cover both the Court's decisions and the legislation.

Badgerow v. Walters

On March 31, 2022, the Supreme Court finally resolved a long-standing split among the federal Courts of Appeals as to whether petitions to confirm or vacate an arbitration court, pursuant to Sections 9 and 10 of the Federal Arbitration Act ("FAA"), can be heard in federal court when there is no federal jurisdiction apparent from the face of the petition.

In Badgerow v. Walters, the Court held in an 8-1 decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan that the short answer is no. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote a passionate dissent, albeit one that did not garner the vote of any of the other Justices.

The Badgerow opinion is a classic example of the Court focusing on the text of a statute, rather than on the underlying policy questions that a textualist approach might ignore. It is well established that the FAA does not itself create subject matter jurisdiction. Rather, the federal court must have an independent jurisdictional basis to address a petition filed pursuant to the Act.

In Vaden v. Discover Bank, decided in 2009, the Court found that Section 4 of the Act, governing petitions to compel arbitration, permitted a court to "look through" the petition to determine whether the underlying claim would provide a jurisdictional basis — either a federal question or diversity of citizenship. The question before the Court in Badgerow was whether this "look through" approach could also apply to petitions to confirm or vacate an award.

The text of Section 4 states that a party may petition for an order to compel arbitration in a "U.S. district court which, save for [the arbitration] agreement, would have jurisdiction" over the dispute between the parties. The Court found that the "save for" clause meant that a court should view the question of jurisdiction as if there was no arbitration agreement, thereby permitting it to look at the underlying dispute. But Sections 9 and 10 of the Act do not have the "save for" clause.

The majority said that Congress must have had its reason for writing one clause with that language and others without it, and that the Court does not have the power to re-write legislation. Thus, even though the Claimant in the underlying dispute alleged that she was wrongfully terminated under federal law, the Petition to confirm an arbitral award in favor of the employer had to be brought in state court.

This decision will have a significant impact on arbitration practice. If an employee sues an employer and the employer believes the claim is subject to an arbitration agreement, the employer can petition a federal court to compel arbitration. And, in recent years, federal courts have routinely favored arbitration when presented with a motion to compel. Unlike motions to compel arbitration, after Badgerow, most petitions to confirm or vacate an arbitral award will have to be brought in state courts which may be more inclined to favor the employee over the employer. At least that is what Badgerow — the employee — thought in pressing her appeal to the Supreme Court!

Morgan v. Sundance, Inc.

On May 23, 2022, the Supreme Court decided Morgan v. Sundance in a unanimous opinion, again authored by Justice Kagan. The issue was straightforward. When a party litigates in federal court for some period of time and then belatedly moves to compel arbitration, has the party waived the right to do so due to its delay?

Following 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals precedents, the district court and then the Court of Appeals held that a party waives the right to arbitrate if it (1) knew of the right; (2) acted inconsistently with that right; and (3) caused prejudice to the other party. The "prejudice" prong is not part of the waiver analysis applied by courts when assessing delay with respect to other types of motions. Once again, there was a split in the circuits, with nine circuits requiring a showing of prejudice (which must be proved by the party resisting the motion to compel) and two not requiring that showing.

The Court overruled the 8th Circuit, holding that the waiver analysis must be the same for all disputes. The Court found that there can be no special rule for arbitration disputes, despite the federal policy favoring arbitration. All contracts, including arbitration contracts, must be treated the same way. Thus, the decision in Morgan is seen as "leveling the playing field" by eliminating a special requirement applicable only in the context of arbitration in order to find waiver. Indeed, Justice Kagan wrote that the FAA does not favor arbitration, but simply puts it "on equal footing with other contracts." Now, as in other disputes, the court will decide whether a party has waived its right to compel arbitration if it knew of the right but acted inconsistently with that right.

This decision is being viewed as one of the rare times, at least in recent years, where the Court has not favored arbitration over litigation. Practically speaking, it may only mean that parties that know they have a contractual right to arbitrate a dispute, will promptly move to compel arbitration if an adverse party goes to court.

ZF Automotive US, Inc. v. Luxshare, Ltd; AlixPartners, LLP v. The Fund for Protection of Investors’ Rights in Foreign States

These consolidated cases were argued on March 23, 2022. No decision has yet been issued, although they certainly will be decided by the end of the term in late June. So stay tuned. Nonetheless, very briefly, the issue presented by both cases is the meaning of "foreign or international tribunal" in 28 U.S.C. § 1782 which permits U.S. courts to assist a party to obtain evidence for use in a matter pending before such a tribunal.

The statute provides that the district court in which a person resides or can be found may order document discovery and/or the taking of testimony (i.e., deposition) for use in a foreign proceeding. The question now before the Court, which once again has split the Circuit Courts of Appeals, is whether this statute applies to private commercial arbitrations.

The oral argument in these cases was vigorously argued on both sides, with the U.S. Solicitor General weighing in as did many other amici. There is no reference to private disputes in the statute. The legislative history would appear to limit the use of this discovery assistance to foreign courts or to state sponsored tribunals. Moreover, it would be odd if more discovery is permitted in foreign arbitrations, than in domestic arbitrations, where discovery is disfavored — although in my experience it is being sought and granted far more often than anticipated.

On the other hand, arbitration is now a very preferred method for resolving commercial disputes both domestically and abroad. And perhaps the term "tribunal" should encompass all arbitral tribunals, not just those sponsored by the state. A further argument in favor of a broad reading of the term tribunal, is that a court has a great deal of discretion in deciding whether or not to grant the request for assistance in gathering evidence for the foreign proceeding.

In sum, this dispute has been festering for years, and the arbitration community is anxiously awaiting the decision in these cases.

‘Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act’

On March 3, 2022, President Biden signed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021. The bill adds a new chapter to the FAA. The Act essentially guts mandatory arbitration of claims of sexual assault or sexual harassment. Despite having agreed to an arbitration clause in an employment contract, an employee will now have the option to bring a claim of sexual assault or sexual harassment in court. If the employee prefers arbitration — for reasons of privacy or confidentiality (or cost) -- she may still arbitrate her claims.

But the days of forcing an employee to arbitrate such claims are over. This legislation — passed with bipartisan support — appears to be a direct result of the #MeToo movement which has long believed that court is a better forum for such claims than arbitration. And statistics bear this out. Those bringing these claims are statistically more successful in court and win higher awards. This legislation is another important development in the worlds of employment and consumer arbitration (as opposed to commercial arbitration).

Conclusion

Do these court decisions and this legislation signal the beginning of an end to a policy that routinely forced employees and consumers into arbitration when they preferred to be in court? Often these litigants had no choice but to agree to the terms of an arbitration agreement that compelled them to arbitrate. While I doubt these decisions will put an end to efforts by employers and businesses to force employees and consumers to arbitrate, it may become a bit easier for both to find a way back to court. Only time will tell the impact of these decisions.

Hon. Shira A. Scheindlin (Ret.) is a regular contributing columnist on alternative dispute resolution for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.