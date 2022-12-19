It’s not just you. Law firm collections this year are brutal.















(Reuters) - Welcome to law firm collections season, the least wonderful time of the year.

It’s a perennial December ritual: Firm managers harangue their partners to press clients into paying up before year-end – a sometimes uncomfortable but necessary push that can be the difference between making budget or falling short.

It’s never fun, but with a potential recession looming, this year appears more fraught than usual. While firms saw blockbuster revenue and profits in 2021, the buzz around the bar is that collections for 2022 are lagging.

“Clients this year, more than ever, have been slow to pay,” said one managing partner at a major West Coast law firm, who asked not to be identified by name in order to speak freely. “More clients are looking for longer payment terms which can really restrict cash flow. We’ve had to redouble our efforts in collecting from many of our clients before year end.”

Another leader of a New York-based firm who also requested anonymity told me that 2022 is trending down from 2021, but by how much will hinge on whether several outstanding deals close before year-end. Lawyers are customarily paid at the conclusion of a transaction.

The observations of both managers are in line with a recent report by Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting.

The annual client advisory, which was released on Dec. 7 and incorporates data from more than 200 firms, found that the collections cycle has lengthened compared with 2021. On average, firms reported an 8.1% increase in inventory, driven by 10.7% growth in accounts receivable at the end of the third quarter, the report found.

Firms are also carrying “high levels” of unbilled time – up by 5.8% -– stemming in large part from deals in limbo amidst market volatility. More concerning, the report found, “is that the longer deals remain on hold, the more likely these deals will not close, causing firms to write off the unbilled time.”

Gretta Rusanow, Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group head of advisory services, told me that “what’s significant this year is the swing from the huge spurt of M&A in ’21 that is now going in the other direction.”

Rusanow said she and her colleagues are hearing anecdotally that some firms have taken the unusual step of asking deal clients for “progress payments” to tide them over until closing.

The consultants are also seeing some firms seeking to cash out their inventory via the sale of receivables (at a discount) to hedge funds and other investors.

“If firms are looking to boost revenue, it’s one avenue,” Rusanow said.

To Indiana University Maurer School of Law professor William Henderson, who studies the legal profession, such a move should set off alarm bells.

It’s a “dangerous practice to sell receivables to satisfy this year’s profit expectations, as it puts the firm in a big hole for the following year,” he said via email. “It also suggests that a firm is held together more by money than an overall strategy.”

Other consultants tell me they’re also hearing of heightened pressure to bring in money before 2022 draws to a close.

“This year, collections are exceptionally important, especially compared to the last two years,” said Zeughauser Group chair Peter Zeughauser, noting that the market “has softened, and the collection cycle is longer.”

In a weak economy, he added, “it’s extremely common for clients to be slow to pay.”

So what’s a big law partner tasked with bringing in the money to do? (Other than setting up shop on the sidewalk outside a client’s headquarters with a bell, red kettle and stack of invoices?)

“Polite persistence,” advised Jason Winmill, managing partner of the legal department consulting firm Argopoint. “In an appropriate way, keep following up and pushing the peanut along through the corporate bureaucracy.”

Such a task, he added, “is often not the wheelhouse of many superstar lawyers” who may be at ease in their role as trusted counselors but are “less comfortable at managing the commercial side of a professional services business.”

So, could they maybe pawn it off on someone else?

The Citi/Hildebrandt report found that 73% of firms increased their billing and collections staff over the past five years, and that 44% of large firms plan to add more such positions in 2023.

Alas, this isn’t likely to alleviate the end-of-year collections burden on lawyers. A law firm staffer can’t call in chits like a partner can. The request needs to come from the lawyer who's been in the trenches with the client, the New York-based managing partner said

“You’re asking for a favor. People do favors for people they like,” he said, adding, “It’s a critical part of the business. You’ve got to do it. It’s the only way.”











