Jan. 6 committee investigator joins Jenner & Block in Washington

(Reuters) - A former investigator for the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters is joining law firm Jenner & Block.

Marcus Childress, who was one of the first attorneys to join the committee in September 2021, will be a special counsel in Jenner's Washington, D.C., office.

Childress will be part of several practices, including the Chicago-founded firm's congressional investigations and government controversies groups.

He conducted more than 60 depositions and witness interviews in the probe, including of members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. He told Reuters that his work on the panel focused on the events that occurred on Jan. 6 itself, from the rally Trump held earlier in the day to the assault on the Capitol building.

Childress also presented evidence through video at the committee's televised hearings, an experience he described as "humbling."

"We simply followed the facts, even in a political world, and that's something that I will always be proud of," he said.

The committee's work is now in its final stages, as it prepares to release a final report. Childress declined to say whether he has participated in writing that report.

Childress, a former assistant staff judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force and a federal prosecutor in Georgia, said that he is most interested in working on investigations at Jenner. He noted that the firm handles a range of probes related to Capitol Hill, state attorneys general offices and beyond.

Emily Loeb, the co-chair of Jenner's congressional investigations practice, said Childress' experience on the Jan. 6 committee, the U.S. attorney's office in Georgia and law firm Miller & Chevalier all helped prompt the hire.

She did not directly say whether the firm is looking to add other attorneys who worked on the panel, but said it will be "opportunistic" about its hiring.

Childress is one of several select committee staff to recently join private law firms. Another former investigator, Sean Quinn, has joined Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's D.C. office. Kevin Elliker, another investigator, returned to practice at Hunton Andrews Kurth.

