J.Crew recruits new top lawyer from rival American Eagle Outfitters

Clothing retailer emerged from bankruptcy in September 2020

(Reuters) - J.Crew Group Inc has hired longtime retail company attorney Stacy Siegal away from American Eagle Outfitters Inc to be its new top lawyer, according to a Monday statement.

J.Crew said Siegal will be chief legal officer and corporate secretary of the New York-based company, reporting to CEO Libby Wadle.

Siegal said she is replacing J.Crew's interim general counsel, Peter Damiano, who will remain at the company.

A J.Crew spokesperson declined to comment beyond the statement. An American Eagle spokesperson didn't immediately comment on Siegal's departure on Monday.

J.Crew filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered temporary store closures of its nearly 500 J.Crew, J.Crew Factory outlet and Madewell stores. A bankruptcy judge approved the clothing company's reorganization plan in August 2020.

Siegal joined American Eagle Outfitters as general counsel in 2016, according to her LinkedIn bio, which says she also oversaw human resources and communications functions at the company. She previously served in top legal roles for teen apparel retailer rue21 LLC.

J.Crew was sued in December by a former top lawyer, Maria DiLorenzo. She accused the company in a Manhattan federal court complaint of forcing her to work through medical leave after she suffered hearing loss, and then illegally firing her.

A J.Crew spokesperson declined to comment on the litigation Monday. The company said in a statement provided by a spokesperson in December the allegations lacked merit.

Court records show the matter is currently proceeding in arbitration.

